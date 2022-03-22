8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

But it all lies in your hands to act and take the needed decision. It is not about dragging the horse to the water, it’s whether the horse really wants to drink.

Read these signs carefully and make them your best friend. These sure signs will help you detect the time waster from afar.

1. He says it

If your guy asks you how you want your dream wedding to be , your preferred wedding colours, ring size or likes to raise some important aspect of the wedding he is particular about, then he is definitely planning to settle down with you.

2. He plans with you in mind

Men naturally are wired to know the details and intricacies of every project they want to get involved in. Yes! project. A wedding is like a project to a man, and factors such as accommodation, career development, finances etc. are considered. The interesting thing about this is that he plans all this with you in mind. He is genuinely concerned about how these seemingly minute details will affect your life.

3. He delights in your happiness

If a guy goes out of his way consistently and genuinely to do tasks or go on events he normally would not go to, just to make you happy, he is definitely gearing to pop up the marriage question. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mean those “escortoryors”-professional escorts on the prowl who pretend to please you. The serious marriage minded guy does not complain about it. He does not care how he is going to look before his friends. Watch out for his body language when he is accompanying you, Is he comfortable? He might not be excited, but is he there mind, body and soul? Is he genuinely Interested in knowing more about what you love?

4. He helps you become better

A guy who is ready to get married to a woman, genuinely wants her to make progress. Guys want their women to rep them in a good way, so they want to help their women become better. He always wants to know about your career, job, hobby or craft. Does he proffer solutions to challenges that seem to weigh you down? Now I do not mean being possessive, judgemental and demeaning. Traits of jealousy and competition are a NO-NO.

5. He entrusts you with his life

Hey! Ladies, this is not to say if your guy is not telling you things, he is not ready to get married. One thing you have to understand is that trust is earned. A guy who wants to get married to you, will eventually open up to you, when he finds out you are genuinely concerned about his welfare. We call it wife material. When a guy finds his “wife material” he starts asking for your opinion on everything, he opens his inner thoughts, fears and deep feelings. He practically shares his life with you. That does not mean he is not ready for marriage if he is not doing all this now. It is a gradual process. Give him time, and give him that motherly love and care without judging him.

6. Family links

If your guy wants you to meet his family, be around him at family events, meet his siblings and people he loves, he really wants to settle down with you. He has seen you as a member of his family.

7. He wants you

Guys get emotional and soft when they have found the woman they want to spend their lives with. They are not scared to let you know how they feel. He is not ashamed to tell you how much you mean to him. He is always telling you how special you are to him.

8. Kids