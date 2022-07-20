8 things women wish men knew about relationships & intimacy

1. Family planning

It’s unfortunate that women bear the heaviest burden in family planning and contraception. Most men don’t know their partner's menstrual cycle or when she’s ovulating.

Women will often find a challenge when a partner doesn't understand her body to know what contraceptive would suit her.

Tell you what? You should be aware of these things just like your partner is. Walk with her on this journey, it's the least you could do.

2. Women’s anatomy

In a viral video circulating online, men were given a chart and asked to point where the clitoris is located on a woman's body, a majority of them had no idea where it was. Some pointed to the vagina, others to the labia, and some to the urethra and perineum.

Pulse Nigeria

Men, how can you love sex and still know nothing about the organ that gives you pleasure? You need some sex education ASAP.

Also, it’s important you know that the clitoris is not a DJ booth.

3. Good hygiene matters

If you ask around, most women will tell you they are turned on by men who are neat and smell good. Nothing confirms that a man has got his act together than a clean, decent look.

You shouldn’t go through life sweaty, dirty, or with cracked lips and unmoisturized skin. You can do better.

4. It doesn’t end with you

Men, sex doesn’t revolve around you. Women need to climax too.

Also, can you take time to cuddle, and prepare some post-coital coffee or something? You can’t just get out of bed, scroll through your phone, sleep or go watch football. It’s no longer acceptable.

Pulse

5. The kitchen is your portion too

Whoever said a woman’s place is in the kitchen, clearly hadn’t thought through this statement. A woman’s place can be anywhere they’d like it to be.

There are no laws that forbid men from cooking, cleaning, changing diapers, and taking care of their children. From time to time let your partner rest and take control of things.

How can you be proud of your home when you don’t have an idea what your kitchen looks like? Madam could be selling drugs there and you don’t know.

Can we normalise taking up roles initially made for women and also teach our daughters and sons about sex and periods?

6. Toxic masculinity doesn’t make you manlier

People talk about how men should be hard, and invulnerable because this is what makes a man a man. But it’s about time we changed this. Being vulnerable, caring, gentle, empathetic, and loving doesn’t make you any less a man.

The standards you have put are the same ones hurting you because you can’t open up to others. You don’t need to function on society's expectations of a man. Be different. Break the bias.

7. It’s the little things that matter

Men have been made to think women are complicated but nothing could be further from the truth. It doesn’t take a lot to make a woman happy.

You just need to be present, communicate, be caring, support her wherever you can and of course, let her climax.

It’s important to acknowledge her feelings too and address her issues instead of seeing them as complaints. But some men think they need to have deep pockets, good looks, or a sexy body and that's where you go wrong. It matters, but character over everything.

8. Love people according to their love language

Take time and learn people and know their love languages. Just because you like acts of service doesn’t mean I like that too. If I love words of affirmation, invest highly in speaking them.