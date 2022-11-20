Mkurugenzi shares TBT photo with wife as they mark 14 years together

Mkurugenzi and Judy have been together for 14 years but legally married for seven years.

On his Instagram page, Mkuru celebrated the many years he has been together with the mother of his daughter saying he looks forward to both of them staying together forever.

“It’s been 14 years now. 7 of them very legal. Happy Anniversary my love!!! To many more!!! 😍😍😍😘” Mkurugenzi wrote.

Abel Mutua and wife Pulse Live Kenya

Judy on the other hand said he could not imagine what a life without her hubby would look like.

“Happy anniversary Habibi! I can't imagine life without you! Mimi na wewe hadi milele, Cause I'm keepin' you forever and for always.” she said.

The couple who are among the celebrity couples that have been together for the longest time received good wishes from celebrity friends and fans who also congratulated them on their milestone.

Below are some of their reactions:

Celestinendinda Happy Anniversary the Mutuas!😍😍 Nawapenda saaaana!

Wanjiru_njiru Happy anniversary you two! Thank you for all you are! We love you

Abed_mulumbi Nowadays people celebrate breakup anniversaries 😂😂. Only the patient ones get the chance for real Anniversary. Congratulations to you guys

Mwangimaina_254 I hope someones daughters can see this and call me immediately tuende harusi kesho...very inspiring my Gs

Abel Mutua, Wife and daughter Pulse Live Kenya

Onejikospeaks Aaawwww 😊.Aaawwww 😊.Love is a beautiful thing. Happy anniversary and many more wonderful years of happiness together with love, laughter and success

Kabui_gfx Happy anniversary power couple😍 ...Peace, happiness and God's blessings be your portion 🙏