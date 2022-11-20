RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Mkurugenzi shares TBT photo with wife as they mark 14 years together

Amos Robi

Mkurugenzi and his wife have been together since their days in college

Abel Mutu and wife Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutu and wife Judy Nyawira

Film-maker and content creator Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira have shared sweet messages as they mark 14 years together.

Mkurugenzi and Judy have been together for 14 years but legally married for seven years.

On his Instagram page, Mkuru celebrated the many years he has been together with the mother of his daughter saying he looks forward to both of them staying together forever.

“It’s been 14 years now. 7 of them very legal. Happy Anniversary my love!!! To many more!!! 😍😍😍😘” Mkurugenzi wrote.

Abel Mutua and wife
Abel Mutua and wife Abel Mutua and wife Pulse Live Kenya

Judy on the other hand said he could not imagine what a life without her hubby would look like.

“Happy anniversary Habibi! I can't imagine life without you! Mimi na wewe hadi milele, Cause I'm keepin' you forever and for always.” she said.

The couple who are among the celebrity couples that have been together for the longest time received good wishes from celebrity friends and fans who also congratulated them on their milestone.

Below are some of their reactions:

Celestinendinda Happy Anniversary the Mutuas!😍😍 Nawapenda saaaana!

Wanjiru_njiru Happy anniversary you two! Thank you for all you are! We love you

Abed_mulumbi Nowadays people celebrate breakup anniversaries 😂😂. Only the patient ones get the chance for real Anniversary. Congratulations to you guys

Mwangimaina_254 I hope someones daughters can see this and call me immediately tuende harusi kesho...very inspiring my Gs

Abel Mutua, Wife and daughter
Abel Mutua, Wife and daughter Abel Mutua, Wife and daughter Pulse Live Kenya

Onejikospeaks Aaawwww 😊.Aaawwww 😊.Love is a beautiful thing. Happy anniversary and many more wonderful years of happiness together with love, laughter and success

Kabui_gfx Happy anniversary power couple😍 ...Peace, happiness and God's blessings be your portion 🙏

Hm_beau Happy anniversary mkuru na bi-mkuru, we love u and are here for the amazing things yal will achieve for us Kenyans and the world

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mkurugenzi shares TBT photo with wife as they mark 14 years together

Mkurugenzi shares TBT photo with wife as they mark 14 years together

I am his retirement package - Manzi wa Kibera on new bae, retiree aged 65

I am his retirement package - Manzi wa Kibera on new bae, retiree aged 65

Photos: Msupa S ties the knot as she expects baby number 2

Photos: Msupa S ties the knot as she expects baby number 2

Details of 3 day Kilifi Baobab festival on New Year's Eve

Details of 3 day Kilifi Baobab festival on New Year's Eve

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

Dr Mercy Korir lands plum job moments after resigning from KTN News

Dr Mercy Korir lands plum job moments after resigning from KTN News

Shoefiti: 5 meanings of shoes hanging on power & telephone cables

Shoefiti: 5 meanings of shoes hanging on power & telephone cables

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Trending

Happy couples are not happy absent of communication. [Credit - Shutterstock]

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Signs of cheating in a relationship [Credit: Shutterstock]

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Ben Kitili and Amina Mude

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

A brief look at relationships drama and how to end it

A brief look at relationship drama and how to end it