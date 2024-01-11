Psychologists reveal the reasons women cheat in relationships

It’s not hard to see why though.

In our society, the expectation that men must cheat is deeply ingrained. We’re very much familiar with the phrase “All men cheat,” so, it wouldn't come as a surprise that the idea of women cheating is most often overlooked.

Unfortunately, within our patriarchal society, a cheating woman is rarely forgiven. There is a prevalent double standard where the expectation to "forgive your man, men cheat" is more commonly heard when a man faces infidelity, while a woman caught in a similar situation is judged harshly and subjected to derogatory names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why do women cheat? At least the ones who do?

Men and women cheat for different reasons; women often seek emotional connections, while men pursue objectified sexual relationships or fantasies. That’s why a man may cheat on his wife but still love her, whereas when a woman cheats, most times, she’s lost the emotional connection and feelings of respect for her partner.

According to psychologists, various factors contribute to infidelity. A non-scientific survey by Undercover Lovers found that 57% of cheating women reported feeling love for their affair partner, highlighting their desire for emotional bonds.

A 2018 data study spanning three years, also analysed personality traits and relationship dynamics, uncovering associations between personality and infidelity in newly married couples.

Understanding these factors can shed light on the complexities surrounding infidelity in relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falling out of love

Why do women cheat, even in seemingly loving relationships with devoted spouses and sometimes children? Surprisingly, some confess to having fallen out of love. To reignite that fading flame, they turn to infidelity, hoping to rediscover the passion that has waned over time.

Negligence of emotional needs

At times, women may cheat when they feel their emotional needs aren't being met in the relationship. This could stem from a lack of attention, appreciation, or understanding, leading them to seek comfort and connection elsewhere.

Sexual dissatisfaction

ADVERTISEMENT

Like men, women are sexual beings who desire fulfilment in the bedroom. When dissatisfied with their partner’s performance, they may seek sexual gratification elsewhere.

Pulse Nigeria

A woman’s sexual needs can sometimes surpass those of her partner, contributing to the temptation of extramarital affairs.

Unrealistic expectations

Unrealistic expectations from a partner, especially needs and wants that haven't been communicated, can make them seek comfort elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenge

When a man cheats on his partner and she finds out, there may be a desire for payback, and women are no strangers to the game. The feeling of betrayal can make them resort to infidelity as a means of retaliation. In some cases, they may not keep it a secret to intensify the emotional impact.

Escaping unhappiness