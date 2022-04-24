The news of Ms Matubia and Lungaho’s engagement was made public by their close friends 'The Macharias' (Terence Creative and Milly Chebby).

Videos shared on Instagram, captures Madiba going down on his knee to pop the big question, as an overjoyed Matubia receives the engagement ring with lots of excitement.

Actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lughaho proposes to Jackie Matubia [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

YouTuber Milly Chebby congratulated the two love birds with a message that reads; “Uuuwwwwuuuuiiiiii kujeni huku my sister said Yeeeeessssss awwwww congratulations @jmatubia I am sooooo happy for you 💜@blessinglungaho thanks for loving her right. I told you guys in his own time he makes everything beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤. Congratulations to you the blessings,”.

Terence Creative added; “Mapenzi wewe ❤️❤️❤️wow congratulations @blessinglungaho on your proposal 💍 and happy birthday to you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @jmatubia,”.

The Maria actor proposed to Matubia at a time he was celebrating life after turning a year older.

“Help me wish this gentleman! A happy happy birthday… @blessinglungaho May God’s favor continue to follow you and good health and wealth… ❤️❤️❤️,” reads Matubia’s message to Madiba on his Birthday.

The actor had also jot down a beautiful note to himself.

“It's the anniversary of the day my mother gave birth to the gentleman in @zannetti_gentlemen Im celebrating her today because she did all the work on that date & I just showed up crying. So here's to another trip round the Sun.Thanks mom!,” he wrote.

Celebrities and fans also congratulated Matubia and Lughaho in large numbers following their engagement.

Millywajesus “Congratulations to the lovely couple 😍”

nycewanjeri “Congratulations to you great people.... To love 🥂🥂”

aminaamaru “🙌🙌 congratulations 🎈🎈🎉💐”

valekibet “Congrats to them may God bless their union🙏🙏🙏”

skylergreeey “Aki am crying with her 😢congratulations Jackie 👏👏👏👏God’s grace is so sufficient 🙏🙏💪🏻💪🏻😍”

Jackie Matubia confirms dating actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lungaho

The Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show confirmed being in romantic relationship with her fellow actor Blessing Lungaho alias Madib back in February 2022.

On February 14, 2022, Ms Matubia shared a video, introducing Lungaho as her baby daddy to be - after keeping it under wraps for some time.