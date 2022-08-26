RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Baha gets 3-month-old daughter pierced [Video]

Irene Okere

Former Machachari actor Tyler Kamau Mbaya aka Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga have elicited mixed reactions from fans after sharing a video of their newborn daughter getting her first piercings.

Baha and her daughter
Baha and her daughter

In a post on social media, the actor was seen holding his baby girl as she got her ears pierced by a beautician.

The little girl remained calm through the entire process as her father made an expression indicating that he was feeling the pain on behalf of his brave daughter.

"The earlier the better," wrote the actor after posting the video.

Baha's holding his baby
Baha's holding his baby Baha's holding his baby Pulse Live Kenya

The young couple welcomed their first baby, Astra Nyambura, together last month on May 7th.

READ: Baha of Machachari unveils new show

Baha announced the thrilling news to the public mentioning that the baby girl was born on his birthday.

Baha and her first year old daughter
Baha and her first year old daughter Baha and her first year old daughter Pulse Live Kenya

“She came on my birthday. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her momma are doing great and being taken care of,” he wrote in part.

Baha and Georgina had been dating for a while before they announced that they were expecting their bundle of joy.

Baha's with his baby
Baha's with his baby Baha's with his baby Pulse Live Kenya

Fans have expressed different opinions here are some:-

sumayyahsiraj 😂😂😂Not your daughter seeing this in the future and filing a lawsuit because she didn't want it

joanashleykarisa Mm wangu nilimpeleka akiwa three weeks saa ii ako 4 months tunasly tu 😅😅😅zilipona kitambo ...The earlier the better

__chelah._ Not @tyler_mbaya acting like the one who's being pierced 😹😹

gracesrinka Wooiye baby,,hakakulia😢

ndambukijames26 Ubaya ya kuzaliwa na wajinga.

butwhy_ke Hii sasa ni upuzi unafanyisha mtoi si chuki

tessmw49 😍😍😍my favorite couple Go heights above the ground 👏❤️

kambuamutinda Strong like her mother wah!

The couple made the announcement on Monday, March 28, 2022, with a series of exquisite baby bump photos shared on Instagram.

In an update, an excited Baha said that he is happy and can’t wait to meet their unborn child.

Ex-Machachari actor Baha & girlfriend expecting their 1st child together [Photos]
Ex-Machachari actor Baha & girlfriend expecting their 1st child together [Photos] Ex-Machachari actor Baha & girlfriend expecting their 1st child together [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Never been this excited to meet someone in my Life!🥹👶🏾 Stay Tuned on YT at 3:30pm,” said Tyler Mbaya.

READ :Former Machachari Actor, Baha fondly remembers late Mum, Actress Wanade on Mother’s Day

On the other hand, Georgina disclosed that the last few months have not been easy after finding out that she is expectant.

“When I first found out about you,I was happy and scared at the same time but one thing I knew for real I needed you The last few months have not been easy but your little kicks make everything worth it We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you new video on my yt channel at 3:30 pm,” Georgina Njenga wrote.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

