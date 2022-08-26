In a post on social media, the actor was seen holding his baby girl as she got her ears pierced by a beautician.
Baha gets 3-month-old daughter pierced [Video]
Former Machachari actor Tyler Kamau Mbaya aka Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga have elicited mixed reactions from fans after sharing a video of their newborn daughter getting her first piercings.
The little girl remained calm through the entire process as her father made an expression indicating that he was feeling the pain on behalf of his brave daughter.
"The earlier the better," wrote the actor after posting the video.
The young couple welcomed their first baby, Astra Nyambura, together last month on May 7th.
Baha announced the thrilling news to the public mentioning that the baby girl was born on his birthday.
“She came on my birthday. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her momma are doing great and being taken care of,” he wrote in part.
Baha and Georgina had been dating for a while before they announced that they were expecting their bundle of joy.
Fans have expressed different opinions here are some:-
sumayyahsiraj 😂😂😂Not your daughter seeing this in the future and filing a lawsuit because she didn't want it
joanashleykarisa Mm wangu nilimpeleka akiwa three weeks saa ii ako 4 months tunasly tu 😅😅😅zilipona kitambo ...The earlier the better
__chelah._ Not @tyler_mbaya acting like the one who's being pierced 😹😹
gracesrinka Wooiye baby,,hakakulia😢
ndambukijames26 Ubaya ya kuzaliwa na wajinga.
butwhy_ke Hii sasa ni upuzi unafanyisha mtoi si chuki
tessmw49 😍😍😍my favorite couple Go heights above the ground 👏❤️
kambuamutinda Strong like her mother wah!
Ex-Machachari actor Baha & girlfriend expecting their 1st child together [Photos]
The couple made the announcement on Monday, March 28, 2022, with a series of exquisite baby bump photos shared on Instagram.
In an update, an excited Baha said that he is happy and can’t wait to meet their unborn child.
“Never been this excited to meet someone in my Life!🥹👶🏾 Stay Tuned on YT at 3:30pm,” said Tyler Mbaya.
On the other hand, Georgina disclosed that the last few months have not been easy after finding out that she is expectant.
“When I first found out about you,I was happy and scared at the same time but one thing I knew for real I needed you The last few months have not been easy but your little kicks make everything worth it We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you new video on my yt channel at 3:30 pm,” Georgina Njenga wrote.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke