Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & fiancé welcome a bouncing baby girl

"Even miracles take a little while 😍" Remember this👆??

"Our miracle baby girl came 😍❤️, it's been a week now and our lives have since changed completely❤️❤️🙏🙏 @phil_kimemia I thank God for you , you’ve stood by me since day one, the ups and downs as my priest. God bless you ❤. it can only be God,” Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi shared.

Singer Kimemia also used his social media pages, to gush over his little girl stating that he has finally met a girl with the most beautiful voice in the world.

“I’ve finally met a girl who has the most beautiful voice in the world! I can never forget that feeling when I heard you cry, it was the most unique sound, so beautiful ❤️. Experiencing the whole process was amazing, your mom is a fighter and a strong woman, maybe stronger than she knows.

“I could hear the whole team supporting her in the labor room and she did great. Love now feels different! Every single time I look at you and see a mini me and your mom, I fall in love all over again. Daddy & mommy love you so much! You’re a gift from above. I thank God for you! It’s almost a week now since you landed! Imma be by your side I promise you. @celestinegachuhi you’re a great woman, I love you A&F ❤️," Phil Kimemia wrote.

Gachuhi’s safe delivery come days after she was treated to a surprise baby shower by her close female friends.

“My Saturday was just amazingly beautiful 🥰🥰. Thankyou to all that made this day beautiful 🥰, and to all your well wishes my people, am grateful. Tag anyone you know🥰🙏 #babyshower,” wrote Celestine Gachuhi after the surprise baby shower.

Selina and her fiancé Phil Kimemia announced to the world that they are expecting their first child together on February 14, 2022.

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl Pulse Live Kenya