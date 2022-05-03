RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & fiancé welcome a bouncing baby girl

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations Phil and Selina for welcoming your bundle of joy

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl
Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl

Award-winning Kenyan actress Celestine Gachuhi popularly known as Selina and her fiancé Phil Kimemia have welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family.

Recommended articles

"Even miracles take a little while 😍" Remember this👆??

"Our miracle baby girl came 😍❤️, it's been a week now and our lives have since changed completely❤️❤️🙏🙏 @phil_kimemia I thank God for you , you’ve stood by me since day one, the ups and downs as my priest. God bless you ❤. it can only be God,” Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi shared.

Singer Kimemia also used his social media pages, to gush over his little girl stating that he has finally met a girl with the most beautiful voice in the world.

“I’ve finally met a girl who has the most beautiful voice in the world! I can never forget that feeling when I heard you cry, it was the most unique sound, so beautiful ❤️. Experiencing the whole process was amazing, your mom is a fighter and a strong woman, maybe stronger than she knows.

“I could hear the whole team supporting her in the labor room and she did great. Love now feels different! Every single time I look at you and see a mini me and your mom, I fall in love all over again. Daddy & mommy love you so much! You’re a gift from above. I thank God for you! It’s almost a week now since you landed! Imma be by your side I promise you. @celestinegachuhi you’re a great woman, I love you A&F ❤️," Phil Kimemia wrote.

Gachuhi’s safe delivery come days after she was treated to a surprise baby shower by her close female friends.

“My Saturday was just amazingly beautiful 🥰🥰. Thankyou to all that made this day beautiful 🥰, and to all your well wishes my people, am grateful. Tag anyone you know🥰🙏 #babyshower,” wrote Celestine Gachuhi after the surprise baby shower.

Selina and her fiancé Phil Kimemia announced to the world that they are expecting their first child together on February 14, 2022.

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl
Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl
Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & fiancé welcome a bouncing baby girl

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & fiancé welcome a bouncing baby girl

Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace breakup after 4 years in marriage

Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace breakup after 4 years in marriage

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

How Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower went down [Photos/videos]

How Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower went down [Photos/videos]

5 myths about allergies

5 myths about allergies

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

The dos and don’ts of becoming rich

The dos and don’ts of becoming rich

7 common things that shouldn’t be found in your bedroom

7 common things that shouldn’t be found in your bedroom

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

Trending

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo]

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo]

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Are you a lady in the street and freak in the sheets?

Does he take you serious or not? This is how to know

These are signs you'll see when a man is not so serious about you [Credit everyday feminism]