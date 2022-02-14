Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi announces pregnancy with exquisite photos

Actress Celestine Gachuhi popularly known as Selina and her fiancé Phil Kimemia have announced to the world that they are expecting their first child together.
The couple shared the good news via their social media handles, with Selina saying ‘even miracles take a little while’.
“Even miracles take a little while 😊❤. Support system,,,thankyou Mubabaz 😅 @phil_kimemia ❤,” reads Celestine Gachuhi’s post.
Singer and Songwriter Phil Kimemia, on the other hand, opted to celebrate his fiancée with sweet words as the world marks Valentine’s Day.
Kimemia celebrated Selina as a loving, supportive and caring partner.
“Today being Valentines Day, I choose to celebrate you. You are a strong woman, a beautiful woman, a loving, supportive, kind, caring partner ❤️. It has been a beautiful journey, and I’m loving every part of it.
“This is a new page and suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Te quiero mucho. Imma be by your side through it all. Happy valentines Love @celestinegachuhi,” wrote Phil Kimemia.
Singer Phil Kimemia proposed to his sweetheart Ms Gachuhi back in May 2021 and it was a big ‘Yes’.
An elated Selina shared the news with her over 435K Instagram followers who couldn't help it but gush over her.
“Yess! ❤❤🙏😇” shared Selina.
