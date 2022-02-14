RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Jackie Matubia confirms dating fellow actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lungaho

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Madiba and Jackie are expecting a baby together

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho
Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho

Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show has confirmed being in romantic relationship with her fellow actor Blessing Lungaho alias Madiba.

Recommended articles

On Monday, February 14, 2022, Ms Matubia shared a video, introducing Lungaho as her baby daddy to be - after keeping it under wraps for some time.

The two love birds are expecting a baby together.

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho
Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya

“Blessed” Jackie captioned her video.

On the other hand, Madiba put up a photo posing with his sweetheart, wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy valentine's morning from the gentleman of @zannetti_gentlemen Pic by @muma_pix,” wrote Blessing Lungaho

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho
Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions for fellow celebrities

yasmeen_saiedi “Aaaaaaaw😍😍😍 congratulations @jmatubia n @blessinglungaho

kate_actress “Who is cutting onions 😭😍😍😍 so beautiful congratulations @jmatubia @blessinglungaho

millywajesus “Congratulations 😍😍😍”

millychebby “Finally congratulations fam @blessinglungaho @jmatubia to loootttss of love ,marriage is a beautiful thing 💜”

celestinendinda “Congratulations Jackie😍”

mrseedofficial “Aaaawwww congratulations to you two 🖤🖤 @jmatubia

izareehAaaaawwwwwwwwww tears😭😭😭 .This is absolutely beautiful @jmatubia @blessinglungaho Love it😍😍😍😍😍😍”

aggie_the_dance_queen “Congratulations mamaa.Elegance❤️❤️❤️”

Jackie Matubia Expecting Baby Number two

Jackie Matubia went public with her pregnancy on January 5, 2022 but she had not revealed the father of her unborn baby.

At that particular time, Ms Matubia shared the good news via her social media pages and fans and celebrities could not help it but shower her with lovely messages.

“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.

Also Read: 7 Stunning photos of actress Jackie Matubia as she turns 31

Taking to her insta-stories, the TV actress shared photos capturing her baby bump with a caption which read: “Baby number 2, thank you God.”

The pregnancy announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple coconut juice

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple coconut juice

Love at first flight: Romantic story of Captains Sally and Waigwa [Video]

Love at first flight: Romantic story of Captains Sally and Waigwa [Video]

5 Health benefits of apple cider vinegar

5 Health benefits of apple cider vinegar

Kim Kardashian allegedly worried ‘someone will hurt Pete’ because of Kanye

Kim Kardashian allegedly worried ‘someone will hurt Pete’ because of Kanye

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after his social media meltdown

Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after his social media meltdown

Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie unveil daughter’s face on Valentine’s Day [Photo]

Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie unveil daughter’s face on Valentine’s Day [Photo]

Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships [Photos]

Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships [Photos]

The number 1 activity single Nairobians are doing this Valentine's Day

The number 1 activity single Nairobians are doing this Valentine's Day

Trending

Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships [Photos]

Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships

Jackie Matubia confirms dating fellow actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lungaho

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho

Kenyan celebrity couples with an enduring love #ValswithPulse

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan, The Mathenge's, The Mutua's, The Kimani's, Jua Cali and Lilly Asigo. #ValsWithPulse

10 stunning photos of Zari Hassan & her 'Ben10' boyfriend GK Choppa

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm