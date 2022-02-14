Jackie Matubia confirms dating fellow actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lungaho

On Monday, February 14, 2022, Ms Matubia shared a video, introducing Lungaho as her baby daddy to be - after keeping it under wraps for some time.

The two love birds are expecting a baby together.

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya

“Blessed” Jackie captioned her video.

On the other hand, Madiba put up a photo posing with his sweetheart, wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy valentine's morning from the gentleman of @zannetti_gentlemen Pic by @muma_pix,” wrote Blessing Lungaho

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions for fellow celebrities

kate_actress “Who is cutting onions 😭😍😍😍 so beautiful congratulations @jmatubia @blessinglungaho”

millychebby “Finally congratulations fam @blessinglungaho @jmatubia to loootttss of love ,marriage is a beautiful thing 💜”

mrseedofficial “Aaaawwww congratulations to you two 🖤🖤 @jmatubia”

izareeh “Aaaaawwwwwwwwww tears😭😭😭 .This is absolutely beautiful @jmatubia @blessinglungaho Love it😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Jackie Matubia Expecting Baby Number two

Jackie Matubia went public with her pregnancy on January 5, 2022 but she had not revealed the father of her unborn baby.

At that particular time, Ms Matubia shared the good news via her social media pages and fans and celebrities could not help it but shower her with lovely messages.

“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.

Also Read: 7 Stunning photos of actress Jackie Matubia as she turns 31

Taking to her insta-stories, the TV actress shared photos capturing her baby bump with a caption which read: “Baby number 2, thank you God.”