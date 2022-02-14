Jackie Matubia confirms dating fellow actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lungaho

Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show has confirmed being in romantic relationship with her fellow actor Blessing Lungaho alias Madiba.
Madiba and Jackie are expecting a baby together
On Monday, February 14, 2022, Ms Matubia shared a video, introducing Lungaho as her baby daddy to be - after keeping it under wraps for some time.
The two love birds are expecting a baby together.
“Blessed” Jackie captioned her video.
On the other hand, Madiba put up a photo posing with his sweetheart, wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.
“Happy valentine's morning from the gentleman of @zannetti_gentlemen Pic by @muma_pix,” wrote Blessing Lungaho
Reactions for fellow celebrities
yasmeen_saiedi “Aaaaaaaw😍😍😍 congratulations @jmatubia n @blessinglungaho”
kate_actress “Who is cutting onions 😭😍😍😍 so beautiful congratulations @jmatubia @blessinglungaho”
millywajesus “Congratulations 😍😍😍”
millychebby “Finally congratulations fam @blessinglungaho @jmatubia to loootttss of love ,marriage is a beautiful thing 💜”
celestinendinda “Congratulations Jackie😍”
mrseedofficial “Aaaawwww congratulations to you two 🖤🖤 @jmatubia”
izareeh “Aaaaawwwwwwwwww tears😭😭😭 .This is absolutely beautiful @jmatubia @blessinglungaho Love it😍😍😍😍😍😍”
aggie_the_dance_queen “Congratulations mamaa.Elegance❤️❤️❤️”
Jackie Matubia Expecting Baby Number two
Jackie Matubia went public with her pregnancy on January 5, 2022 but she had not revealed the father of her unborn baby.
At that particular time, Ms Matubia shared the good news via her social media pages and fans and celebrities could not help it but shower her with lovely messages.
“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.
Taking to her insta-stories, the TV actress shared photos capturing her baby bump with a caption which read: “Baby number 2, thank you God.”
The pregnancy announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.
