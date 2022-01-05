RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Actress Jackie Matubia expecting baby number 2 [Video]

Congratulations Jackie!

Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show, has announced that she is expecting her second child.

Ms Matubia shared the good news via her social media pages and fans and celebrities could not help it but shower her with lovely messages.

“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.

Taking to her insta-stories, the TV actress shared photos capturing her baby bump with a caption which read: “Baby number 2, thank you God.”

The pregnancy announcement has attracted congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.

Congratulatory Messages

celestinendinda “Congratulations 👏👏👏”

millychebbyCongratulations my love now we can walk around in peace 😍😍😍😍😍”

femi_one “Congratulations my love ❤️❤️”

dorea_chegeBeeeeb😍😍 congratulations”

queengathoniCongratulations 🎈🎊🍾🎉”

pesian_b @jmatubia yaaaasss!!! I’m excited ❤️”

kidsbedroom2021 “congratulations 🎊 👏 so happy 😊 for you dear ...”

judyeecaster “Congratulations.👏👏”

tru.eessentials “😍😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations”

iamjaydekimani “Congratulations 👏👏👏😍😍”

ningningshah “Congratulations❤️❤️❤️”

grace_shique “Congratulations 😍😍”

alyakitchenware “Congratulations mama😍”

