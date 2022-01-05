Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show, has announced that she is expecting her second child.
Actress Jackie Matubia expecting baby number 2 [Video]
Congratulations Jackie!
Ms Matubia shared the good news via her social media pages and fans and celebrities could not help it but shower her with lovely messages.
“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.
Taking to her insta-stories, the TV actress shared photos capturing her baby bump with a caption which read: “Baby number 2, thank you God.”
The pregnancy announcement has attracted congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.
Congratulatory Messages
celestinendinda “Congratulations 👏👏👏”
millychebby “Congratulations my love now we can walk around in peace 😍😍😍😍😍”
femi_one “Congratulations my love ❤️❤️”
dorea_chege “Beeeeb😍😍 congratulations”
queengathoni “Congratulations 🎈🎊🍾🎉”
kidsbedroom2021 “congratulations 🎊 👏 so happy 😊 for you dear ...”
judyeecaster “Congratulations.👏👏”
tru.eessentials “😍😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations”
iamjaydekimani “Congratulations 👏👏👏😍😍”
ningningshah “Congratulations❤️❤️❤️”
grace_shique “Congratulations 😍😍”
alyakitchenware “Congratulations mama😍”
