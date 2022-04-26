On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Mama Baha shared a photo holding her bundle of Joy, something that excited a section of her fans.

nyambs_liz “Congratulations Mama Bahaa 🎉🎉🎉🔥”

goldencurrency “God’s timing indeed the best congratulations 🥳”

sherryngoko “Congratulations Shiku. That's a worthwhile blessing”

kahumbi_s “Congratulations!! Welcome little one!”

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

The actress went public with pregnancy back in February, days after turning 39-years-old.

She also divulged how she met her husband David with a revelation that she always consider him as an answered prayer.

The TV actress disclosed that back in February 2018 she made a prayer to God for a husband and on February 2, 2021, God answered her prayer.

She mentioned that they met at the Ngong Hills, which is popular for hiking adventures, narrating that it has been a year since they became an item.

A quick look at David's online profile indicates that he is a proud father of one and an avid cyclist. His other interests include videography, providing emergency healthcare as a first responder, and mountaineering.

Prayer and fasting

“My answered prayer @davidkinyast February of 2018 I went for a five-day prayer and fasting and one of my prayer items was a husband (we have to be intentional about this), I prayed for a God-fearing man, a man from his own storehouse, the one he kept for me.

“By the end of the prayer and fasting, God spoke to me and said he would give me a partner and so I came back home expectant of the Lord. Fast forward to February 2nd 2021 God answered my prayer on that Ngong hill. It has been one year already my love and all I can say is I bless the Lord for you! Happy anniversary wa-mine,” Mama Baha wrote.