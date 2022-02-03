Actress Mama Baha announces pregnancy, reveals how she met her husband

Ms Mburu shared the good news just days after she celebrated her 39th birthday, revealing that she considers her husband David an answered prayer.

The TV actress revealed that back in February 2018 she made a prayer to God for a husband and on February 2, 2021, God answered her prayer.

She mentioned that they met at the Ngong Hills, which is popular for hiking adventures, narrating that it has been a year since they became an item.

A quick look at David's online profile indicates that he is a proud father of one and an avid cyclist. His other interests include videography, providing emergency healthcare as a first responder, and mountaineering.

Prayer and fasting

“My answered prayer @davidkinyast February of 2018 I went for a five-day prayer and fasting and one of my prayer items was a husband (we have to be intentional about this), I prayed for a God-fearing man, a man from his own storehouse, the one he kept for me.

“By the end of the prayer and fasting, God spoke to me and said he would give me a partner and so I came back home expectant of the Lord. Fast forward to February 2nd 2021 God answered my prayer on that Ngong hill. It has been one year already my love and all I can say is I bless the Lord for you! Happy anniversary wa-mine,” Mama Baha wrote.

