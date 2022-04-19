RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Adekunle Gold celebrates wife Simi on her birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Adekunle Gold and Simi got married in January 2019

Ngerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold [Instagram/SymplySimi]

Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold has penned a cute and witty message to his wife Simi on her birthday.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, where he put his song writing skills to work.

"My angel from above. You’ve given me something special. Simi, you’re my favorite sign. It must be the reason why we align. You’re perfect and that’s facts. Pretty Pretty face and you don’t brag. Baby, take my card buy yourself a new bag. 😉 Happy Birthday Magic 💙," he wrote.

Happy birthday to the music star from all of us at Pulse.

The couple recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary.

The celebrity power couple had the cutest words to say as they celebrated their anniversary.

"3 years and you're still the one I love oooh the one that I belong tooooo still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us," Simi wrote.

Simi and Adekunle Gold wish their daughter a happy birthday with new single. (Instagram/SymplySimi) Pulse Nigeria

For Adekunle Gold, their marriage is the best decision he ever made.

"I thank God for the best 3 years of our lives. Doing this life journey with you is by far the best decision I have ever made. Thank you baby for changing my life forever. I love you Magic," he wrote.

Adekunle Gold and Simi got married in January 2019 at a private wedding ceremony.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.

Odion Okonofua

