Akothee reveals she is in a new relationship,unveils new boyfriend [Video]

The mother of five on Sunday September 19 put up a couple of Instagram stories where she revealed that she was now loved and that she has already given a nod to his new lover.

“Sawa basi, It's yeeeeeeeeees 😭😭😭🙈🙈🙈 Someone tell my mum atoke tu church aende home I went for a lunch date in Mombasa shortly,” read the captions by Akothee on her video.

In June, Akothee confirmed that she is no longer in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend and manager Nelly Oaks.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers sought to clarify that currently she is focused on promoting her newly launched book and album and not in need of any relationship commitments.

She went on to state that she has walked out of other relationships and the current breakup should not be a shocker to her fans and followers.

“I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn't be a shock or a surprise.

"It's just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my new Found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment," Akothee said in part.

The singer mentioned that she will not go into details about what transpired before the relationship ended because of the respect she has for Nelly.