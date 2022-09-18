RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Akothee reveals she is in a new relationship,unveils new boyfriend [Video]

Amos Robi

Akothee broke up with her ex-lover Nelly Oaks in June

Akothee unveils new boyfriend
Akothee unveils new boyfriend

Kenyan singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has revealed new boyfriend months after parting ways with Nelly Oaks.

The mother of five on Sunday September 19 put up a couple of Instagram stories where she revealed that she was now loved and that she has already given a nod to his new lover.

“Sawa basi, It's yeeeeeeeeees 😭😭😭🙈🙈🙈 Someone tell my mum atoke tu church aende home I went for a lunch date in Mombasa shortly,” read the captions by Akothee on her video.

In June, Akothee confirmed that she is no longer in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend and manager Nelly Oaks.

READ: Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers sought to clarify that currently she is focused on promoting her newly launched book and album and not in need of any relationship commitments.

She went on to state that she has walked out of other relationships and the current breakup should not be a shocker to her fans and followers.

“I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn't be a shock or a surprise.

"It's just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my new Found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment," Akothee said in part.

Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks
Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I charge Sh2.3 million for shows - Akothee reveals

The singer mentioned that she will not go into details about what transpired before the relationship ended because of the respect she has for Nelly.

The singer also made it clear that she will not take relationship questions from bloggers or any media outlets as she is focused on promoting her new album Sibuor Madhako and her new book ‘Akothee Quotes’

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee reveals she is in a new relationship,unveils new boyfriend [Video]

Akothee reveals she is in a new relationship,unveils new boyfriend [Video]

NTV hires 8th journalist from Standard Group

NTV hires 8th journalist from Standard Group

John Allan Namu and wife share sweet messages as they mark 12th marriage anniversary

John Allan Namu and wife share sweet messages as they mark 12th marriage anniversary

Which of these 10 casual relationships have you been in?

Which of these 10 casual relationships have you been in?

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Why you should stop threatening your partner with a breakup to get attention

Why you should stop threatening your partner with a breakup to get attention

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby died in ‘life-saving abortion,’ not miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby died in ‘life-saving abortion,’ not miscarriage

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds

Lunch with the eagles at The View revolving restaurant in Mövenpick Hotel

Lunch with the eagles at The View revolving restaurant in Mövenpick Hotel

Trending

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2 [Photos]

American movie stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds

An unhappy couple

Why you should stop threatening your partner with a breakup to get attention