Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

All I want is my own baby with no drama - Akothee

Akothee
Akothee

Self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth, aka Akothee, could soon be a new mom following a post informing her fans that she would like to have another baby.

The musician and businesswoman, who is currently on a trip to France, has conveyed plans to undergo artificial insemination while abroad.

Citing that she has not found a partner, the mother of five stated that she is still willing to add to her family due to her love for kids and despite her lack of a partner to share the experience with.

Artificial insemination is a medical procedure, normally prescribed during infertility treatment, where sperm is introduced into a woman's cervix without sexual intercourse.

“I have something for kids. I miss something and I don't want to get pregnant at 45. Since looks like a partner won't be possible soon.

"I will be going for Artificial insemination here in France. So when you see me pregnant don't ask me who the father is. All I want is my own baby with no drama,” Akothee posted.

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Akothee with her daughters
Singer Akothee with her daughters Singer Akothee with her daughters Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee parted ways with her fiancé and manager Nelly Oaks in early June saying she needed to focus on her career. The singer said the break up was not to be a surprise as it was not the first relationship she was walking out of.

“I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn't be a shock or a surprise.

"It's just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my new Found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment," Akothee said in part.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

In France, Akothee has met her French baby daddy, Dominique, the father to her son Oyoo. The singer has previously said that Dominique is the only man who has helped her raise all her children while many men rejected her for having ‘too many’ children.

In 2020, Akothee disclosed that Papa Oyoo had bought her a Sh45 million house surprising her despite it being his birthday.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

