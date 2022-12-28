ADVERTISEMENT
Cebbie Koks weds Steve Ogolla in beautiful traditional ceremony [Photos]

Amos Robi

The wedding was attended by close family and friends including Lang'ata member of parliament Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour

A collage of Cebbie Koks and Jalango at her wedding

City lawyer Steve Ogolla and Elseba Awour Kokeyo popularly known as Cebbie Koks Nyasego are now officially husband and wife after they wedded in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

Photos of the wedding's attendees and bridesmaids of the couple flooded the internet on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Among those that attended the wedding held in Rongo, Migori county include Langata member of parliament Phelix 'Jalang’o; Odour, who showed up all stunning.

Cebbie Koks shared photos of herself getting ready for her big day on her Instagram stories. A happy Cebbie could not hide her joy as she posed for photos with her brides maids.

The love birds' wedding comes just days after a beautiful proposal to which Ogolla popped the big question to the love of his life.

Cebbie who gave the proposal a nod expressed optimism in great endeavours ahead of her life.

Steve Ogolla weds Cebbie Koks
Steve Ogolla weds Cebbie Koks Steve Ogolla weds Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya
Jalango at Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla's wedding
Jalango at Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla's wedding Jalango at Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla's wedding Pulse Live Kenya
Cebbie Koks beautiful wedding
Cebbie Koks beautiful wedding Cebbie Koks beautiful wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Cebbie and Ogolla have been dating for months and have not hidden their love from social media.

READ: Everything you didn't know about Steve Ogolla, the lawyer set to marry Cebbie Koks

