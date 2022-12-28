City lawyer Steve Ogolla and Elseba Awour Kokeyo popularly known as Cebbie Koks Nyasego are now officially husband and wife after they wedded in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.
Cebbie Koks weds Steve Ogolla in beautiful traditional ceremony [Photos]
The wedding was attended by close family and friends including Lang'ata member of parliament Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour
Photos of the wedding's attendees and bridesmaids of the couple flooded the internet on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Among those that attended the wedding held in Rongo, Migori county include Langata member of parliament Phelix 'Jalang’o; Odour, who showed up all stunning.
Cebbie Koks shared photos of herself getting ready for her big day on her Instagram stories. A happy Cebbie could not hide her joy as she posed for photos with her brides maids.
The love birds' wedding comes just days after a beautiful proposal to which Ogolla popped the big question to the love of his life.
Cebbie who gave the proposal a nod expressed optimism in great endeavours ahead of her life.
Cebbie and Ogolla have been dating for months and have not hidden their love from social media.
