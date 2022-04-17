Alikiba's message to wife on birthday signals end of storm in their marriage

This is after the musical sensation wished his wife Amina Khalef a happy birthday after months of word going around that the relationship between the two was on the rocks.

Kiba has previously acknowledged there being trouble in his marriage which he said they were working to resolve.

“Ni kweli mimi na mke wangu tuna migogoro na ni jambo la kawaida kwenye ndoa, ila sijampa talaka hata moja.

"(It's true my wife and I have issues and it's normal in any marriage but I have not divorced her),” Kiba said in an interview with Clouds FM.

In 2020, the Mediocre hitmaker did not celebrate his wife's birthday with a social media post.

In February 2022, Amina Khalef filed for a divorce from her husband accusing him of infidelity adding that she had allegedly faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage.

Alikiba message to wife Pulse Live Kenya

Khalef said efforts to try to resolve their marriage issues had been futile as her husband was unresponsive, concluding that the marriage was broken beyond repair.

“The marriage is irreversibly severely broken with no chance of being salvaged,” she said in papers presented in court.

Khalef demanded Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for her and their children as well as medical cover for the two.

Kiba has encouraged people not to find joy in other people’s troubles questioning why someone would find joy in a couple divorcing.