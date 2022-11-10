Watch how Amber Ray's proposal went down in Dubai

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

The proposal happened in a five-star hotel located on the famous Palm Islands in Dubai

Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapundo are in Dubai
Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray has announced that her fiancé Kennedy Rapundo finally proposed to her during a trip to Dubai.

Amber posted a video of how the proposal went down, showing Rapundo as he went down on one knee and popped the question.

The two lovers were sharing an evening in a very romantic set-up that established the mood for the special moment at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

The hotel is a luxurious five-star resort located on the crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

The Palm Jumeirah is an archipelago of artificial islands on the Persian Gulf in Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is part of a larger series of developments called the Palm Islands.

“Comments fupi fupi tafadhali🤣😅 …… it is a yes,” she shared.

The video also showed Amber Ray tearing up as her partner put the ring on her hand.

Watch a video of the proposal below

Amber Ray recently celebrated her birthday when she was treated to a beautiful dinner by her man.

Sharing a glimpse of how it all went down on her Instagram stories, Amber Ray noted that she was speechless due to the level of treatment she had received.

For her birthday gift, Amber Ray received an iPhone 14 which is the latest model in the iPhone series.

The birthday treat was accompanied by a special message from Rapudo which read:

"My darling, I never felt happiness until you came into my life. You mean the world to me. On this special day of yours, I pray for sunshine, love, joy, peace, and happiness in your life. May God envelop you in His special love and shower you with His abundant blessings. Happy birthday, baby love.”

The couple’s trip abroad initially faced challenges after they were affected by Kenya Airways pilots who had gone on strike. They had planned to visit Mauritius before heading to Dubai.

The socialite was among tens of thousands of passengers who found themselves stranded after Kenya Airways (KQ) staffers went on strike on Saturday, November 5 which affected both local and international flights.

