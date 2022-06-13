Anerlisa Muigai opens up on how her new boyfriend won her heart [screenshot]

Just the other the day, she threw him an exquisite birthday party for him after booking an entire restaurant to allow him celebrate his big day without interruptions or onlookers.

“Too excited you would think it’s my birthday. Or is it because we booked this whole restaurant to ourselves?” Anerlisa shared.

Over the weekend, she opted to spill the beans, explaining how her current boyfriend Melvin Ibrahim won her heart.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

“He asked; How did I win your heart?

I said; “Because you ask nothing from me and that makes it easier for you concentrate on seeing the real me,” read a statement from Anerlisa Muigai.

Anerlisa Muigai's post Pulse Live Kenya

This come after she offered some relationship advice based on her personal experience – revealing that her ex-boyfriend wanted to con her Sh3.5 million.

In her narration, Ms Muigai mentioned that she walked into her apartment one day from work and caught her lover in a secret call with another party planning how to swindle her.

“The amount they planned to take form me was Sh3.5 million which they never succeed. And even if I had not walked in on them, they still would not have succeeded because anyone whose dated me knows that I don’t hand out money. That’s why I laugh when I hear people say he date her and left with nothing. Yet they leave with nothing, only thing you will remember is my genuine love and experience. Mind you I was only dating this person for less than a year and he had already come with an agenda,” Anerlisa Muigai narrated.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

The Nero Company CEO divulged that many people get into relationships for their own selfish reasons and its wrong.

“There is this relationship I was in where the guy started to even ask for my ATM pin…One of my Ex once asked me for this ‘we have been together for more than a year now and you haven’t helped me? I asked, ‘What do you mean helped you’ He Sid ‘I mean you should have built me a house by now or even open for me a company like yours.

"I answered 'if you thought starting a relationship with me will make you rich the you are in the wrong relationship, I was dropped in less than a week,” Anerlisa added.

Anerlisa further advised that; "Get into a relationship to only love and make each other better Mentally and emotionally. You might have a plan but is the one who approves it and no evil plans are approved by him.”.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai’s Divorce

Anerlisa Muigai and her husband Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga aka Ben Pol parted ways in 2021 through a divorce that was filed by the Tanzania singer.

“It’s true I filed for Divorce, lakini process bado inaendelea. Divorce inachukua time, so kwa hiyo kisheria bado tumefungwa pamoja lakini kihisia sidhani kama kuna mmoja anataka kuwa na mwenzake” said Ben Pol.

The singer went on to reveal that his biggest regret was ignoring the red-flags in their relationship, until it was too late.

Anerlisa Muigai and Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya