Anita Nderu announces pregnancy in style [VIDEO]

The couple announced the good news via a stunningly choreographed video shared on Nderu's social media page and fans could not keep calm. The caption read "Extra Extra 🗞 ft @barrettraftery ❤️"

Before putting up the video, Nderu shared a series of posts that featured snippets from the video but the former radio host was clever enough to hide clues from her fans.

The one minute 45 seconds long video, starts off with the camera tracking forwards on a black and white floor akin to the introduction of vintage films.

In another segment of the video, a trail of red, yellow and green beads guides the audience to seeing Nderu's bulging tummy as a smiling and over-the-moon Anita picks up an antique Western Electric telephone followed by her saying, "news just-in."

The host of the Overdressed Cook show looked stunning in the video. Transitioning from dress to dress, Nderu appeared elegant and chic.

Reactions from celebrities' on Nderu's announcement

makenanjeri CREATIVITY 🔥. I love it all. Congratulations Anita and thank you for flying that beautiful 🌈 flag high! Allyship ❤️

michelle.ntalami First, this is so fire!🔥🔥 Congratulations my friends @anitanderu & @barrettraftery! 🙌🏾🥳💕

nanciemwai Congratulations!! Such a creative announcement 🔥🔥

sharonkmwangi A whole production, love to see it! Congratulations hun. ❤️

teddjosiah A massive congrats 🎉🎊🍾🎈 to u and urs ❤️

kate_actress Congratulations doll also this announcement deserves a Grammy Weeh 🔥🔥🔥