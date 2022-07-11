RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Anita Nderu announces pregnancy in style [VIDEO]

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

This is Nderu's first child with hubby, Barrett Raftery

Anita Nderu announces pregnancy in style
Anita Nderu announces pregnancy in style

Celebrated media personality Anita Nderu and her husband Barrett Raftery have officially announced that they are expecting their first child.

Recommended articles

The couple announced the good news via a stunningly choreographed video shared on Nderu's social media page and fans could not keep calm. The caption read "Extra Extra 🗞 ft @barrettraftery ❤️"

Before putting up the video, Nderu shared a series of posts that featured snippets from the video but the former radio host was clever enough to hide clues from her fans.

The one minute 45 seconds long video, starts off with the camera tracking forwards on a black and white floor akin to the introduction of vintage films.

In another segment of the video, a trail of red, yellow and green beads guides the audience to seeing Nderu's bulging tummy as a smiling and over-the-moon Anita picks up an antique Western Electric telephone followed by her saying, "news just-in."

The host of the Overdressed Cook show looked stunning in the video. Transitioning from dress to dress, Nderu appeared elegant and chic.

READ: Anita Nderu weds Mzungu Bae in Traditional Kikuyu wedding 'Ruracio' [Video]

makenanjeri CREATIVITY 🔥. I love it all. Congratulations Anita and thank you for flying that beautiful 🌈 flag high! Allyship ❤️

michelle.ntalami First, this is so fire!🔥🔥 Congratulations my friends @anitanderu & @barrettraftery! 🙌🏾🥳💕

nanciemwai Congratulations!! Such a creative announcement 🔥🔥

sharonkmwangi A whole production, love to see it! Congratulations hun. ❤️

teddjosiah A massive congrats 🎉🎊🍾🎈 to u and urs ❤️

kate_actress Congratulations doll also this announcement deserves a Grammy Weeh 🔥🔥🔥

neominganga We did it 🙌🙌🙌🔥 congratulations mama P …you killed it

hassansarah ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😃

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anita Nderu announces pregnancy in style [VIDEO]

Anita Nderu announces pregnancy in style [VIDEO]

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Boniface Mwangi marks 39th birthday with reflective message

Boniface Mwangi marks 39th birthday with reflective message

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna to host new TV show

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna to host new TV show

Why do breakups hit guys differently? Here are 5 reasons

Why do breakups hit guys differently? Here are 5 reasons

5 ways to take amazing pictures of yourself while travelling solo

5 ways to take amazing pictures of yourself while travelling solo

Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

Benefits of eating hot pepper regularly

Benefits of eating hot pepper regularly

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

Trending

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

Women cheat almost as much as men but hardly get caught [Dreamstime]

7 weird things men find attractive in women

7 weirdest things men find attractive in women [Credit: Getty]

Men! 5 sure signs your date will be good in bed

How do you know your date will be good with bed ?[istockphoto]

Why do breakups hit guys differently? Here are 5 reasons

A man crying