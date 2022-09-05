Anita Nderu pens beautiful message as she marks 1st wedding anniversary

Nderu shared her a beautiful message on her Instagram as she marked a year since she traditionally wedded her husband Barrett Raftery in a beautiful traditional wedding in Nanyuki.

“Happy Tradiversary to us❤️I Love this man so freakin much❤️ @barrettraftery Feels like I have known him my whole life! A year ago today we were sippin muratina, sitting through endless negotiations and celebrating the merging of two families and cultures with our families, relatives, bride and groom tribe and close friends❤️ We are very grateful for all of you and love you oh so much❤️,” Anita Nderu wrote in part.

Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

The award-winning TV host said the bride price paid by her husband was thriving and noted that she had lost count of time since she started tied the knot with her partner.

“So much has happened since then, it's incredible how time flies beautifully when doing life with your person❤️ Also😄 The camel he got my Mum is still chilling and making friends in her new home, took us a while to figure out how to make a 🐫 a pet😄,” she said in her post.

The couple mark the anniversary as they continue to enjoy the warmth of their newest member in their family who came on August 26.

Anita Nderu and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

Nderu said she was embarking on a parenting course for her daughter Kaya Gacheri Catalina Raftery who apparently already has a nick name Nippy Suckle given to her by her mother.

Anita Nderu first introduced her Mzungu Bae to the public on February 10th, 2021, while sharing photos from her exquisite Birthday Party.