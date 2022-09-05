RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Anita Nderu pens beautiful message as she marks 1st wedding anniversary

Amos Robi

Anita Nderu wedded her husband on September 10, 2021

Anita Nderu and her fiancé Barrett Raftery.
Anita Nderu and her fiancé Barrett Raftery.

Media personality Anita Nderu is in a celebratory period, just days after she welcomed her bundle of joy, she is marking her traditional wedding anniversary.

Nderu shared her a beautiful message on her Instagram as she marked a year since she traditionally wedded her husband Barrett Raftery in a beautiful traditional wedding in Nanyuki.

“Happy Tradiversary to us❤️I Love this man so freakin much❤️ @barrettraftery Feels like I have known him my whole life! A year ago today we were sippin muratina, sitting through endless negotiations and celebrating the merging of two families and cultures with our families, relatives, bride and groom tribe and close friends❤️ We are very grateful for all of you and love you oh so much❤️,” Anita Nderu wrote in part.

Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary
Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anita Nderu walks down the Aisle in lavish private wedding in Nanyuki (Photos)

The award-winning TV host said the bride price paid by her husband was thriving and noted that she had lost count of time since she started tied the knot with her partner.

“So much has happened since then, it's incredible how time flies beautifully when doing life with your person❤️ Also😄 The camel he got my Mum is still chilling and making friends in her new home, took us a while to figure out how to make a 🐫 a pet😄,” she said in her post.

The couple mark the anniversary as they continue to enjoy the warmth of their newest member in their family who came on August 26.

Anita Nderu and her husband
Anita Nderu and her husband Anita Nderu and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anita Nderu & hubby welcome bouncing baby girl

Nderu said she was embarking on a parenting course for her daughter Kaya Gacheri Catalina Raftery who apparently already has a nick name Nippy Suckle given to her by her mother.

Anita Nderu first introduced her Mzungu Bae to the public on February 10th, 2021, while sharing photos from her exquisite Birthday Party.

Minutes later, Ms Nderu opted to hide the image from her timeline after it elicited wild reactions from Kenyans. Later on, she brought back the photos in question, confessing her love to her man Barrett Raftery.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anita Nderu pens beautiful message as she marks 1st wedding anniversary

Anita Nderu pens beautiful message as she marks 1st wedding anniversary

Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date

Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date

How Ivy Namu's beautiful baby shower went down [Photos]

How Ivy Namu's beautiful baby shower went down [Photos]

Morning coffee does more than give you a caffeine kick - Study

Morning coffee does more than give you a caffeine kick - Study

DIY Recipes: How to bake Chicken wings

DIY Recipes: How to bake Chicken wings

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

Dear side-chics, here are 5 things you should never forget

Dear side-chics, here are 5 things you should never forget

5 best ways to naturally prevent your shoes from smelling

5 best ways to naturally prevent your shoes from smelling

Trending

Size 8 and DJ MO

Size 8, DJ Mo address separation rumors

Black couple kissing

Dear side-chics, here are 5 things you should never forget

Single lagdy

Being single for too long: Here's why this may be unhealthy for you

Couple

5 clear reasons why women are attracted to older men