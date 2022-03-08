RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Award-winning dancer Aggie & boyfriend welcome a bouncing baby boy

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations to the couple!

Dancer Aggie and boyfriend welcome their first child together
Dancer Aggie and boyfriend welcome their first child together

Award-winning dancer and choreographer Aggie the Dancer is the newest celebrity mom in town after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Oscar Mwaro.

The dancing couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at exactly 12:15 a.m. after day-long labour.

“12:15 a.m. Today March 8, 2022, after 24 hours of labour, we welcomed a baby boy,” reads an update from Aggie the Dancer.

Dancer Aggie and boyfriend welcome their first child together
Pulse Live Kenya

Aggie’s safe delivery come days after she was featured in rapper King Kaka’s new song Wasi Wasi as the main video vixen.

For the past few weeks, the couple has been documenting their pregnancy journey with exquisite baby bump photos shared on their social medi pages.

On February 26, Oscar Mwaro penned down a beautiful message to his girlfriend and their then-unborn baby.

“If I say I'm not afraid I'll be lying, truth is so many people call me dad because of the teacher-student relationship that we've had in the past, teaching and mentoring so many people in my lifetime. Well, this is the time when someone who is a stranger is going to call me dad, wah yes I'm afraid cz I donno if he/she will be a thief or a pastor, killer or saviour, leader or a servant but one thing I'm sure of is I'm going to be the best dad the world has ever seen and give the baby the best chance of making it in this life.

"Thank you @aggie_the_dance_queen for this precious gem. Let's kill this parenthood and be an example to parents out here and parents to be,” Mwaro shared.

Dancer Aggie and boyfriend welcome their first child together
Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: From Rihanna to Jackie Matubia - 7 celebrities expecting newborns in 2022

In February, Aggie the dancer featured on the list of celebrities who were expecting newborns into their families.

Others who still have a bun in the oven include; American Rihanna, Milly WaJesus, Jackie Matubia, NTV’s Grace Ekirapa, DJ Kaytrixx’s wife Sue Kmusatia and Karen Nyamu (delivered).

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

