Diana Marua and Bahati announce pregnancy in style [Video]

The two announced the pregnancy through a music video dubbed Nakulombotov - a collaboration Diana B has featured her husband.

In the song, the two love birds confess their undying love to their unborn child. They also said that they will always hustle hard for their children to afford a decent life.

Bahati and wife Diana Marua expecting baby number 3 [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati and wife Diana Marua expecting baby number 3 [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati and Marua welcomed their second born child named Majesty Bahati back in August 2019.

“Glory to Jesus, at exactly 1:04 pm Bah has been born Majesty,” read Bahati’s post.

On the other hand, Bahati's first born daughter Heaven Bahati was born on February 14th, 2018 at the Karen Hospital.

“Glory to Jesus!!! This morning this girl has given me the greatest gift of Life 3.24kgs help us welcome " shared Bahati in 2018.