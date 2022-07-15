RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Diana Marua and Bahati announce pregnancy in style [Video]

Congratulations to the Bahatis, baby number 3 loading

Mathare parliamentary hopeful Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua are expecting baby number three into their family

The two announced the pregnancy through a music video dubbed Nakulombotov - a collaboration Diana B has featured her husband.

In the song, the two love birds confess their undying love to their unborn child. They also said that they will always hustle hard for their children to afford a decent life.

Bahati and Marua welcomed their second born child named Majesty Bahati back in August 2019.

“Glory to Jesus, at exactly 1:04 pm Bah has been born Majesty,” read Bahati’s post.

On the other hand, Bahati's first born daughter Heaven Bahati was born on February 14th, 2018 at the Karen Hospital.

“Glory to Jesus!!! This morning this girl has given me the greatest gift of Life 3.24kgs help us welcome " shared Bahati in 2018.

Bahati will soon be a father of five - Morgan Bahati, Mueni Bahati, Heaven Bahati, and Majesty Bahati.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

