Barbie tattooing my face on her back boosted my self-esteem - Bobi Wine

"It made me feel like I deserve it. So, if you come and say that that one doesn't deserve Barbie, I just laugh at you because if Barbie looks at me like that, what do you have to tell me? That alone, it elevate[d] my confidence."

The couple in August celebrated their 11th marriage anniversary and Wine shared a sweet message to his wife, noting that the tattoo was a huge commitment from Barbie.

"On this day 11 years ago, your father handed you to me in Lubaga Cathedral and we pronounced our vows to each other before Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. We took the holy sacrament of matrimony together. You even tattooed my face on your back," he posted on Facebook.

"What a day that was, what a beautiful experience? It's like only yesterday. Dear Barbie Kyagulanyi, it's been such an honour being married to you. I couldn't imagine a better companion. May this, our 11th wedding anniversary bring you sweet memories of our love story. I love you so much."

Barbie also shared their wedding photos and penned a love message to her husband.

"My love, I can't describe in words how much you've loved me... You've been there for me and provided all forms of protection. My do or die, I can't tell you the kind of prayers I've been dedicating to you," she wrote on Facebook.

"You're a hard-to-find husband. I pray you live longer, so I can love you to hate it... my sunshine, my Joy, my teacher and my patient companion. Thank you for sharing your youthful times with me. I am waiting to spend my elderly days with you. I love you immeasurably and today, I wish you a Happy 11th Anniversary."