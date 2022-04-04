BBC journalist Grace Kuria weds fiancé in lavish wedding ceremony [Photo]

Kuria and Kanja tied the knot in an exclusive wedding ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family. Later, the BBC Journalist shared a photo on her social media pages, announcing that she had officially joined the marriage institution.

“02.04.22 ❤❤,” reads a caption on Grace Kuri’a wedding photo.

Grace Kuria weds Joseph Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

The newlyweds received numerous congratulatory messages from their fans and followers - both on Instagram and Twitter.

zkananu “Congratulations darling 🥳🥳🥳🥳 you look absolutely stunning 😍😍😍😍”

wanjugu_gachahi “Congratulations girl🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳 you made beautiful bride❤️😍”

jessmbithi “Congratulations 👏👏 you made a beautiful bride...”

maximus9254 “Wow she's goooonee congratulations 👏🔥🔥🔥🎉 beautiful”

wcwanjiru8 “Beautiful people…You are both blessed…May God keep walking with you 🙏🏼🙏🏼 😍😍😍😍”

lucy_aisha “Congratulations baby girl!!!!!😍 you look amazing”

clareoloo “Congratulations grace 👏👏👏❤️”

Traditional Egagement

Grace and Kanja’s white wedding come after the two held a traditional engagement party in Murang'a County towards the end of last year.

The two, who worked together while at Standard Media Group, had kept details of their relationship under wraps, only now confirming that they are in it for the long run.

Kuria posted photos with her hubby to be, thanking God for their journey together so far.

She stated: "And we're standing here only because You made a way😍😍😍"

Pulse Live Kenya

Grace Kuria Makes debut on BBC

In September 2021, media personality Grace Kuria joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), after parting ways with China Global Television Network (CGTN).