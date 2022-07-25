BBC journalist Maya Hayakawa expecting baby number 2 [Photos]

Seasoned media personality and BBC presenter Maya Hayakawa has announced that she is excepting a newborn baby into her family.
Maya got her first born son two weeks after her 16th birthday and the son is now 16 years old
The Money Daily host made her pregnancy public through a series of photos shared via her social pages.
The announcement has attracted a number of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.
Maya has officially joined the growing list of celebrities expecting newborns in 2022, among them Nandy, Anita Nderu, Wahu, DJ Gee Gee’s wife Jasmine Macharia and Diana Marua,
"Thank you so much for the congratulatory messages. We are very excited for the new chapter,” Maya Hayakawa said.
anitanderu Baaaaaaaaaaabe!!!!! I am so so excited for you! Congratulations Honey❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
kirigongarua Aaawww!! Congratulations beautiful! Really happy and excited for you!! 💃🏽💃🏽♥️♥️.
Maya Hayakawa celebrates her son
On March 13, 2020 Maya Hayakawa penned a heartfelt message to her son Amari who was turning 14-years-old at that particular time.
“My King, My Sweet Love, today you turn 14. You have never failed to put a smile on my face, every single day of the past 14 years. You are my bestfriend, and the love of my life. Happy birthday son!!!!! Love watching you grow into this fine young man.
“I love you very much my son. You’ve grown into such an exceptional young man, full of grace & wisdom. I am blessed,” read Maya’s message to her son.
BBC's Maya Hayakawa opens up on giving birth at 16
In October 2019, Maya disclosed that she got pregnant at the age of 15 and gave birth to her son just two weeks after her 16th birthday.
She went on to say that becoming a mother at 16 changed the direction of her entire life and she is grateful that she found a best friend in her son.
“I got pregnant at 15, and gave birth just 2 weeks after my 16th birthday, and it changed the course of my entire life. I love that I gained my best friend. There may be challenges in motherhood, but no regrets. I think the girls in #TheSheWord feel the same,” wrote Ms Hayakawa.
