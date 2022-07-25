BBC journalist Maya Hayakawa expecting baby number 2 [Photos]

The Money Daily host made her pregnancy public through a series of photos shared via her social pages.

The announcement has attracted a number of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.

Maya has officially joined the growing list of celebrities expecting newborns in 2022, among them Nandy, Anita Nderu, Wahu, DJ Gee Gee’s wife Jasmine Macharia and Diana Marua,

"Thank you so much for the congratulatory messages. We are very excited for the new chapter,” Maya Hayakawa said.

Congratulatory messages to Maya Hayakawa

anitanderu Baaaaaaaaaaabe!!!!! I am so so excited for you! Congratulations Honey❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

kirigongarua Aaawww!! Congratulations beautiful! Really happy and excited for you!! 💃🏽💃🏽♥️♥️.

terryannechebet Oh wow congratulations!!!

abel.muhatia Wow, Congratulations 🔥🔥 Maya 🙌.

sheilakimm Congratulations Maya👏👏👏

naomi_chako_tachiki @mayahayakawa 😍❤️Congrats❣️My lovely niece😘😘😘😘😘When will I be a Big Aunt？😍😍😍😍😍

hsh.18 Congratulations my beautiful darling. I hope it’s gonna be a little princess who looks just like her mama 😍❤️😍

wendy_nimo Wow! This is really happening! Congratulations Hun ❤️

jude_gaya Congratulations Mami… What a gift🔥👏👏👏

sandrabuyole Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉 Maya 😍

erikoazuma Awww congratulations Maya!!! ❤️❤️

nasimiinteriors Wow congratulations!!!❤️❤️.

Maya Hayakawa celebrates her son

On March 13, 2020 Maya Hayakawa penned a heartfelt message to her son Amari who was turning 14-years-old at that particular time.

“My King, My Sweet Love, today you turn 14. You have never failed to put a smile on my face, every single day of the past 14 years. You are my bestfriend, and the love of my life. Happy birthday son!!!!! Love watching you grow into this fine young man.

“I love you very much my son. You’ve grown into such an exceptional young man, full of grace & wisdom. I am blessed,” read Maya’s message to her son.

BBC's Maya Hayakawa opens up on giving birth at 16

In October 2019, Maya disclosed that she got pregnant at the age of 15 and gave birth to her son just two weeks after her 16th birthday.

She went on to say that becoming a mother at 16 changed the direction of her entire life and she is grateful that she found a best friend in her son.