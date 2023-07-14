Bebe Cool's son welcomes bouncing baby girl amid father-son bonding

"Before you were born I carried you under my heart. From the moment you arrived in this world until the moment I leave it, I will always carry you in my heart. Welcome 🙏 to the world Princess Ria," he said.

Hendrick, who also goes by Paper Daddy, was introduced to his partner's family in a traditional ceremony at the start of last year. At the time, the couple had a son, Riley Ssali, who was born in August 2021.

This is their second child.

Meanwhile, Bebe Cool and Alpha Ssali flew out of the country for England to visit the Arsenal Emirates stadium. The patriarch shares a close relationship with his sons in their respective fields and interests. Hendrick is often seen and heard holding down the forte for his father in the music industry against those who try to attack him.

Alpha Ssali is a footballer and shares his father's love for the Gunners. The two are currently in England pouring over their love for football and the Gunners at the stadium and a nice surprise waits for them at home.

