Hendrik expressed his hope and devotion to his baby girl in a post on social media saying it is a dream come true and an everlasting bond has begun.
Bebe Cool's son welcomes bouncing baby girl amid father-son bonding
Allan Hendrik welcomed a new member of his family, a healthy baby girl and took to his social media to introduce her. The news comes at a time the baby girl's grandpa, musician Bebe Cool is out of the country with his other son Alpha Ssali.
"Before you were born I carried you under my heart. From the moment you arrived in this world until the moment I leave it, I will always carry you in my heart. Welcome 🙏 to the world Princess Ria," he said.
Hendrick, who also goes by Paper Daddy, was introduced to his partner's family in a traditional ceremony at the start of last year. At the time, the couple had a son, Riley Ssali, who was born in August 2021.
This is their second child.
Meanwhile, Bebe Cool and Alpha Ssali flew out of the country for England to visit the Arsenal Emirates stadium. The patriarch shares a close relationship with his sons in their respective fields and interests. Hendrick is often seen and heard holding down the forte for his father in the music industry against those who try to attack him.
Alpha Ssali is a footballer and shares his father's love for the Gunners. The two are currently in England pouring over their love for football and the Gunners at the stadium and a nice surprise waits for them at home.
Hendrick is a devoted father to his son and is often seen in his company.
