If he has these behaviours, then prepare for premium tears—He's about to leave

Lynet Okumu

Stock photo of a couple arguing

Navigating the complexities of modern relationships can feel like a rollercoaster, especially when you're unsure of your partner's true intentions. If you've ever felt like your significant other is just stringing you along, you're not alone.

Understanding the subtle signs that indicate someone is merely buying time can save you from heartache down the road.

Here are eight key behaviors to watch out for, ensuring you invest your emotions wisely and build a future with someone genuinely committed.

Couple laughing ece-auto-gen
If your partner shies away from discussing future events, such as holidays, anniversaries, or even next month's plans, it could indicate a lack of long-term interest.

A committed partner will be eager to include you in their future.

One day he's blowing up your phone with texts and calls; the next, he's gone silent. This inconsistency is a red flag.

A genuine partner will maintain regular communication and make you feel secure.

Couple arguing Pulse Ghana

Everyone has commitments, but if he constantly uses his busy schedule to avoid spending time with you, it might be a sign that you're not a priority.

When someone truly values you, they will find time for you.

Introducing your partner to friends and family is a significant step in a relationship.

If he's dodging these introductions, it might be because he doesn't see a future with you and doesn't want to deepen the connection.

Couple arguing Pulse Live Kenya
If your partner avoids deep, meaningful conversations and sticks to light, surface-level topics, it could indicate a lack of emotional investment.

A serious partner will be interested in your thoughts, feelings, and aspirations.

If your partner hesitates to label your relationship or define what you are to each other, it’s a red flag.

A committed partner will want to clarify the relationship status and show it off proudly.

Arguing couple [Credit: LovePanky] Arguing couple [Credit: LovePanky] Pulse Nigeria

If you frequently find yourself questioning where you stand in the relationship or feel insecure about his feelings, this uncertainty is often a sign that he's not fully invested.

A committed partner will strive to make you feel loved and secure.

All relationships have disagreements, but how you handle them speaks volumes.

If your partner avoids conflict resolution or dismisses your concerns, it indicates a lack of commitment to working through issues together.

Black couples arguing. ece-auto-gen
If you recognise these behaviours in your partner, it's crucial to address them. Communication is key.

Have an open and honest conversation about your concerns and see how he responds. If he’s unwilling to change or dismisses your feelings, it might be time to reconsider the relationship.

