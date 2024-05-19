If he has these behaviours, then prepare for premium tears—He's about to leave

Understanding the subtle signs that indicate someone is merely buying time can save you from heartache down the road.

Here are eight key behaviors to watch out for, ensuring you invest your emotions wisely and build a future with someone genuinely committed.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

8 behaviours that show your man is about to leave you

Avoids future plans

If your partner shies away from discussing future events, such as holidays, anniversaries, or even next month's plans, it could indicate a lack of long-term interest.

A committed partner will be eager to include you in their future.

Inconsistent with communication

ADVERTISEMENT

One day he's blowing up your phone with texts and calls; the next, he's gone silent. This inconsistency is a red flag.

A genuine partner will maintain regular communication and make you feel secure.

Pulse Ghana

Always busy

Everyone has commitments, but if he constantly uses his busy schedule to avoid spending time with you, it might be a sign that you're not a priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone truly values you, they will find time for you.

Avoids meeting your friends and family

Introducing your partner to friends and family is a significant step in a relationship.

If he's dodging these introductions, it might be because he doesn't see a future with you and doesn't want to deepen the connection.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeps conversations surface-level

If your partner avoids deep, meaningful conversations and sticks to light, surface-level topics, it could indicate a lack of emotional investment.

A serious partner will be interested in your thoughts, feelings, and aspirations.

Non-committal about labels

If your partner hesitates to label your relationship or define what you are to each other, it’s a red flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

A committed partner will want to clarify the relationship status and show it off proudly.

Arguing couple [Credit: LovePanky] Pulse Nigeria

Makes you feel uncertain

If you frequently find yourself questioning where you stand in the relationship or feel insecure about his feelings, this uncertainty is often a sign that he's not fully invested.

A committed partner will strive to make you feel loved and secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shows little effort in resolving conflicts

All relationships have disagreements, but how you handle them speaks volumes.

If your partner avoids conflict resolution or dismisses your concerns, it indicates a lack of commitment to working through issues together.

ece-auto-gen

What to do next

ADVERTISEMENT

If you recognise these behaviours in your partner, it's crucial to address them. Communication is key.

Have an open and honest conversation about your concerns and see how he responds. If he’s unwilling to change or dismisses your feelings, it might be time to reconsider the relationship.