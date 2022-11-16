RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

Amos Robi

Kitili and Mude are blessed with two beautiful children

NTV journalist Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude have shared sweet messages as they mark their fourth marriage anniversary.

Through their social media pages, the parents of two expressed their love for each other as they looked back to where they have come from.

Kitili on his Instagram page said, “This journey is not easy but it's beautiful and it's worth it..we can take on anything in this world as long as I have you beside me. Happy anniversary, Mulki.”

Mude on the other hand reiterated his love for Kitili saying their union would last a lifetime.

“4 years ago, we decided on forever. To a lifetime of happy anniversaries! I love you @benkitili ❤️” Mude said.

Kitili a former news anchor at KTN News tied the knot with Mude in 2018 and the two have beat religious differences to establish a beautiful happy family.

Mude has previously opened up on the hardships she encountered before her parents approved their marriage.

“My parents approved our marriage but it was not easy. When we got married, that is five years from the time we started seeing each other, there weren’t any issues between me and Ben it was like the world was coming to know that there is a Muslim and a Christian who’s been married.

“The issue was just from the start getting together from a point where I’m a Muslim, he’s a Christian, bringing the families together that was the issue, ” Mude said.

She mentioned that she was forced to delete her social media pages to keep away the negativity from netizens over their Muslim-Christian marriage because her personality is not one to let things just go.

The couple made their union official at the Attorney General’s office before they hosted a reception party for their close friends and family members.

