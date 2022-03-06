RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Bien and Chiki share sweet messages as they mark 2-year wedding anniversary

Miriam Mwende

Happy Anniversary to the happy couple!

Sauti Sol's Bien-Aime Baraza with his wife, dancer/choreographer Chiki Kuruka
Sauti Sol's Bien-Aime Baraza with his wife, dancer/choreographer Chiki Kuruka

Bald Men Anthem singer Bien-Aime Baraza and his wife Chiki Kuruka on Sunday marked their second wedding anniversary.

Chiki and the Sauti Sol band member traded sweet messages celebrating their young union and their almost decade-long relationship.

Pouring her heart out, Chiki called Bien her person while Bien declared that he considers himself lucky for having her in his life.

"I know your need to feel free, means I remain independent. Your ability to tell me off, means I’m never set in my ways. Your fight for yourself reminds me to fight for myself. It hasn’t always been easy, and I’m sure it won’t always be easy. But I’m also sure, that YOU and you alone, are my person," Chiki's post read in part.

In reply, Bien stated: "Happy Anniversary babe," adding in a separate post, "I could write a book on how lucky I am to have you in my life. You really bring out the best in me. To many more great memories my love. Thank you for being my compass. I love and appreciate you."

h_arttheband Happy anniversary to both of you - Love & Light 🔥

kate_actressHappy anniversary

nazizihirji Happy anniversary

wahukagwi Happy anniversary jiranis!!!!!! Here's to many more!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊

samanthamogwe Happy Anniversary 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 May the your next year together be filled with abundance of love, life and good health and let’s not forget wealth 🙏🏾

blessednjugush Happy anniversary!!!!

jackyvike Happy Anniversary 🎊

talliaoyando Happy Anniversary my loves 💜

iamchimano ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

wixx_mangutha Happy anniversary 🤗♥️🥳

makenanjeri Happy anniversary my people! The both of you keep inspiring us as we learn from your beautiful partnership. To many more years 🚀

anyikowoko Awww you two ❤️

justjoykendi Adorable

laurawalubengo Happy anniversary beautiful people! Much love and blessing to you

yvonneafrostreet Happy Anniversary 😍

Miriam Mwende

