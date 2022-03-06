Bien and Chiki share sweet messages as they mark 2-year wedding anniversary

Chiki and the Sauti Sol band member traded sweet messages celebrating their young union and their almost decade-long relationship.

Pouring her heart out, Chiki called Bien her person while Bien declared that he considers himself lucky for having her in his life.

"I know your need to feel free, means I remain independent. Your ability to tell me off, means I’m never set in my ways. Your fight for yourself reminds me to fight for myself. It hasn’t always been easy, and I’m sure it won’t always be easy. But I’m also sure, that YOU and you alone, are my person," Chiki's post read in part.

In reply, Bien stated: "Happy Anniversary babe," adding in a separate post, "I could write a book on how lucky I am to have you in my life. You really bring out the best in me. To many more great memories my love. Thank you for being my compass. I love and appreciate you."

Messages to Chiki and Bien as they celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

