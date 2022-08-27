Bongo actress Jacqueline Wolper and hubby welcome 2nd child

The movie star took to her social media page where she announced the arrival of their second child in a video of herself recuperating in the maternity ward.

Apart from the video Wolper penned a sweet appreciation message for her mother asking her fans to always pray for their mothers.

Actress Wolper at the hospital Pulse Live Kenya

"Pray for your mother to live a long life if she is still around. When a mother is present, the pain decreases even though the pain is still there, but believe me. Mother has her place here.

"Thank you mom for your love, Thank you, Mom, for your prayers, Thank you, Mom, for your opportunity," she wrote.

Wolper and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

The actress however has not revealed the gender of their bundle of joy but she went ahead and recognized the efforts of all mothers and women.

"And God bless all mothers and every woman who passed here and if she has not then I pray for every woman who desires to have a child So God Bless them," wrote Wolper

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they were expecting baby number two into their family in a beautiful family potrait.

Actress Jacquline Wolper announces pregnancy in cute family portrait

Mitindo put up a beautiful message, announcing that his wife is expectant and he can’t wait to welcome a new member into his family.

Wolper and her family Pulse Live Kenya

"Thank you, God, for another gift. Just when we thought God had blessed us with our first amazing child, God has shown how miraculous He is and has gifted us another happiness. I am eagerly waiting for your coming," he wrote.

Jaqueline and Mitindo welcomed their firstborn son named Pascal Mitindo in May 2021.