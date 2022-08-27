RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Bongo actress Jacqueline Wolper and hubby welcome 2nd child

Irene Okere

Wolper also penned a sweet appreciation message for her mother asking her fans to always pray for their mothers

Wolper and her hubby
Wolper and her hubby

Bongo movie actress Jacqueline Wolper and her fiancé Rich Mitindo have welcomed their second child together.

The movie star took to her social media page where she announced the arrival of their second child in a video of herself recuperating in the maternity ward.

Apart from the video Wolper penned a sweet appreciation message for her mother asking her fans to always pray for their mothers.

Actress Wolper at the hospital
Actress Wolper at the hospital Actress Wolper at the hospital Pulse Live Kenya

"Pray for your mother to live a long life if she is still around. When a mother is present, the pain decreases even though the pain is still there, but believe me. Mother has her place here.

"Thank you mom for your love, Thank you, Mom, for your prayers, Thank you, Mom, for your opportunity," she wrote.

Wolper and her husband
Wolper and her husband Wolper and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

The actress however has not revealed the gender of their bundle of joy but she went ahead and recognized the efforts of all mothers and women.

READ: Harmonize’s Ex-girlfriend Jaqueline Wolper welcomes a Bouncing Baby Boy

"And God bless all mothers and every woman who passed here and if she has not then I pray for every woman who desires to have a child So God Bless them," wrote Wolper

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they were expecting baby number two into their family in a beautiful family potrait.

The lovebirds announced to the world that they are expecting baby number two into their family.

Mitindo put up a beautiful message, announcing that his wife is expectant and he can’t wait to welcome a new member into his family.

Wolper and her family
Wolper and her family Wolper and her family Pulse Live Kenya

"Thank you, God, for another gift. Just when we thought God had blessed us with our first amazing child, God has shown how miraculous He is and has gifted us another happiness. I am eagerly waiting for your coming," he wrote.

Jaqueline and Mitindo welcomed their firstborn son named Pascal Mitindo in May 2021.

On September 16, 2022, the two love birds revealed the face and name of their son for the first time after being appointed brand ambassador for Sweet Lorah, an Apparel and Clothing shop (Kids) in Tanzania.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bongo actress Jacqueline Wolper and hubby welcome 2nd child

Bongo actress Jacqueline Wolper and hubby welcome 2nd child

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Baha gets 3-month-old daughter pierced

Baha gets 3-month-old daughter pierced

Why cut off your single friends because you got married?

Why cut off your single friends because you got married?

Zari responds to critics saying she is too old for her boyfriend

Zari responds to critics saying she is too old for her boyfriend

Fans speculate Nyashinski and Zia are expecting 2nd child [Photo]

Fans speculate Nyashinski and Zia are expecting 2nd child [Photo]

Amb. Kamau appointed to highly lucrative UN job

Amb. Kamau appointed to highly lucrative UN job

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

4 ways to find out if it's true love or just nooky

4 ways to find out if it's true love or just nooky

Trending

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

Happy couples are not happy absent of communication. [Credit - Shutterstock]

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship