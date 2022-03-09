RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Boniface Mwangi & wife Njeri celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

I have known this incredible woman for 16 years - Boniface Mwangi

Boniface Mwangi & wife Njeri celebrate 14 years wedding anniversary
Boniface Mwangi & wife Njeri celebrate 14 years wedding anniversary

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife Hellen Njeri Mwangi are celebrating 14 years, since joining the marriage institution.

Mwangi penned down a sweet message to his wife, confessing that he is a better human being because of her.

He also detailed that he has known his wife for the past 16 years, 14 of which they have been together as a couple.

“I have known this incredible woman @njerikan for 16 years. Today, 14 years ago we got married. I’m a better human being because Njeri is in my life. If l had to do life all over again, I would still marry her. I know God loves me because He created Njeri for me. I love her to bits,” read Mwangi's message to Njeri.

On the other hand, Njeri Mwangi said: “Feels like yesterday… Just 14 years ago today I said I do to a love affair and to adventure. Mi I never imagined in my wildest dreams it would be this wild! I am glad to still do life with @bonifacemwangi. I pray we do more together. To so many more! Happy Anniversary love.”

Mwangi proposed to his wife in the presence of her parents, friends, and his work colleagues on his birthday in 2007. The two then got married on March 8, 2008 and together they have three children.

In 2018, the former Starehe parliamentary aspirant revealed that his Njeri had sworn never to marry a Journalist, a politician or any man who would be younger than her.

“Njeri had sworn that she would never marry a journalist, a politician or a younger man. I was a journalist who wanted to join politics and slightly younger than her. On International Women’s Day, March 8, 2008 we were married. My wife is the fire that keeps me going. ​Happy International women's day,” the award-winning photojournalist recounted.

