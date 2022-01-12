Wedding bells? Brian Ogana hints at proposal to girlfriend Dyder

The engagement talk started after a fan asked the actor, who is popular for playing the role of Luwi Hausa on Maria, about any future plans to visit his girlfriend's parents in Lamu.

In most of Kenya's ethnic cultures, when a man visits his girlfriend's parents it is taken as an indication that he might be seeking to initiate a formal engagement and later marry the lady.

Just like his character in the series Maria, Ogana responded quite smoothly, playing along with the fan's suggestion and he replied: "Lamu here I come, with the entire entourage!"

This comes only days after Ogana officially introduced his new girlfriend to the world on her birthday.

On Friday January 7, Ogana shared a photo of Ms Abdallah, showering her with sweet words on her birthday.

“Someday I hope to be able to give you all that you deserve and so much more @mrs_honeeybee @dyder_sweetheart Thank you for staying by my side.

"To the most precious person and a lover like no other, I’m wishing you the best birthday possible. May this day be as sunny as your smile and as beautiful as you are,” read Ogana’s message to his sweetheart.