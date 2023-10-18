The sports category has moved to a new website.

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Spears says she only terminated the pregnancy because Timberlake was not ready to be a father.

The couple dated between 1999 and 2002 [Getty images]
The published first chapter of the popstar's The Woman in Me memoir details the abuse she is said to have endured during the peculiar conservatorship she was placed under between 2008 and 2021, as well as the abortion she is said to have had while dating Timberlake.

According to People Magazine, Spears noted the pregnancy was a surprise but one she was willing to welcome because she loved Timberlake and wanted to have a family with him someday. Unfortunately, the news was not well welcomed by her partner who was not ready for children.

The excerpt read, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated, but Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

The couple at a basketball game [KMazur/WireImage]
The stars were both only 19 years of age when she realised she was expecting and she was left with no choice but to terminate it.

She said, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life."

Spears and Timberlake were the IT couple back in 1999 when they started dating thus capturing the adoration of fans, especially in 2001 when they stepped out in matching Denim outfits at the American Music Awards. Their adorable and public relationship garnered the support of the general public until it crashed in March 2002.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the America Music Awards in 2001 [Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images]
The Toxic singer then got married to Kevin Federline in 2004 with whom she bore two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, before getting divorced in 2007.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola
