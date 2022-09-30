RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Brown Mauzo pens beautiful message celebrating fiancé's birthday

Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika

Singer Brown Mauzo has penned a sweet message for his fiancé Vera Sidika as she marks her 33rd birthday

Mauzo on his social media platforms praise Vera saying she was a good wife and was hopeful of doing life with her in the future.

“As you blow the candles on your birthday cake, I want to tell you what a wonderful wife you make. Without you in my life, my heart would have bled. With you, I look forward to a wonderful life ahead. Happy birthday my Wife,” Mauzo wrote.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

An excited Vera could not keep calm and sweetly responded to her fiancé's message.

“Awww 🥰 thanks baby. I love you so so much my Chiiiiii,” Verah responded to Mauzo.

Besides her fiancé, Verah also got more birthday wishes from her friends and fans:

chao._.tosh Hbd mama Asia 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️🔥

iam_june_official It's libras season .happy birthday to her❤️

lily_mbaabu Love wins😍, happy belated birthday gal

ceey_moraa Happy birthday queen .... Wishing you more wellness

suma8.7 Hey we go mama tearm September ❤️❤️❤️

call.him_dee May u blow a thousand candles🎊🎊

shieekiko Happy birthday Vera. Wishing more happiness 🎂🎊wewe ni gal toto 😍

juddie_gitebi Hbd...may u live to see your dreams come true!!!

Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months Pulse Live Kenya

The couple welcomed their first child, Baby Asia in October 2021 and the two also held a beautiful party to mark their child’s half birthday.

Vera has previously said that her husband motivated her to become a better person despite knowing all her strengths and weaknesses.

“When I look at how far we’ve come; I remember my past relationships & say truly God has a reason to why certain things don’t work out. He knew you were the perfect man for me so he saved the best for last.

"You knew all of my strengths & my weaknesses and yet you accepted me just the way I was 🥺 You have always inspired me to become the best version of myself”, said Vera Sidika.

Verah Sidika Verah Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Vera was got into a romantic relationship with Brown Mauzo after parting ways with singer Otile Brown

