Jamal Rohosafi publicly begs wife Amira for forgiveness

Through his Instagram page, Jimal expressed his regrets for the emotional harm he caused her claiming it was not easy for him to take the step but was willing to make up for his mistakes.

"Most of you, if not all, know what happened between me and my wife and how we came to the limelight; To say the least, it was chaos! It was messy! It was downright ugly! I may have seemed unbothered, but I was helpless," said Jimal.

Amira Jimal Roho Safi wife Pulse Live Kenya

"I knew it was wrong, I knew you were hurting, but I just couldn’t get myself together! Amira, I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma." Jimal added.

Jimal begged Amira to forgive him stating she has been with him through all walks of life and she didn't deserve the rudeness he showed her

"Please forgive me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful," said the businessman.

Amira Pulse Live Kenya

The apology comes months after the Amira said she was filling for a divorce on grounds that she had been disrespected.

Amira who posted a picture of herself at a Kadhi's court said she had gotten to a breaking point and was turning her focus to her life and that of her kids.

“On the 4th of November I got the courage to stand up for myself. It’s something that I should have done a long time ago bit didn’t have the courage to. But it reaches a point where enough is enough.