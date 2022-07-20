Busting 5 myths about orgasms

Porn and some movies play a huge role in misinformation about orgasms, so we would be busting some orgasm myths.

1. You have to orgasm at the same time as your partner

It would be great if you orgasm at the same time as your partner but sometimes one person orgasms before the other, and you have to balance it by ‘waiting’ for the other person.

2. You have to orgasm every time you have sex

The fact that there was no orgasm when you had sex doesn’t mean it was not a pleasurable experience.

Orgasms are the culmination of sexual experiences, but you can still have a lot of fun along the way. Sometimes, you are too tired or distracted to orgasm, and that’s okay.

3. Penetration causes orgasms

For women, penetration is the least way to orgasm. Plus, the more the foreplay, the more she orgasms.

Clitoral stimulation without penetration is enough for most women. However, most men need penetration to orgasm, though some can orgasm from fellatio and hand jobs.

4. Orgasms are explosive

Most people expect their partners to writhe, scream, cry and tremble whenever they orgasm. Sometimes, it can be a subtle, calm feeling in your head or all over the body.

5. Something is wrong if you only orgasm by masturbation

Masturbation affects your sex life more than you know. There is always a difference between when you have self-pleasure and when you have intercourse.