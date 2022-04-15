The celebrity couple announced to the world they named their seven-month-old son ‘Wave Set Cephus'.

The female rapper gave birth to their second born on September 4, 2021, but since then the couple had declined to share his name or even show his face to the public.

Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Pulse Live Kenya

However, on Friday both of them posted the baby’s photos on Instagram.

“Wave Set Cephus,” reads a caption on Offset’s post on Instagram.

Taking to her Twitter handle Cardi B added; “When Set Suggested Wave, I was sold! that had to be his name!".

Cardi B already has a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset after their private marriage on September 20, 2017. Offset, on the other side, had three other children from previous relationships before marrying Cardi B.

The 'WAP rapper surprisingly announced her second pregnancy in July 2021 after she debuted her baby bump at the BET Awards in a cutout bodysuit from Dolce & Gabbana that was covered in beaded sparkles.

The revelation of Cardi B and Offset son’s name and face has attracted lots of lovely messages from their fans across the world.

A post put up by Cardi B has over 3.8 million likes and over 87K comments- all gushing over Wave Set Cephus’s cuteness.

The Motorsport hit-maker also shared a series of photos of their blended family and fans love it.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family. I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work 🥰 🥺🙏🏽💕,” Cardi B captioned.