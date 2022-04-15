RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

He is so adorable

Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months
Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months

Award-winning American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar stage name Cardi B and her husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus aka Offset have for the first time revealed their son’s face and name - 7 months after he was born.

Recommended articles

The celebrity couple announced to the world they named their seven-month-old son ‘Wave Set Cephus'.

The female rapper gave birth to their second born on September 4, 2021, but since then the couple had declined to share his name or even show his face to the public.

Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months
Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Pulse Live Kenya

However, on Friday both of them posted the baby’s photos on Instagram.

“Wave Set Cephus,” reads a caption on Offset’s post on Instagram.

Taking to her Twitter handle Cardi B added; “When Set Suggested Wave, I was sold! that had to be his name!".

Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months
Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Pulse Live Kenya
Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months
Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Pulse Live Kenya

Cardi B already has a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset after their private marriage on September 20, 2017. Offset, on the other side, had three other children from previous relationships before marrying Cardi B.

The 'WAP rapper surprisingly announced her second pregnancy in July 2021 after she debuted her baby bump at the BET Awards in a cutout bodysuit from Dolce & Gabbana that was covered in beaded sparkles.

The revelation of Cardi B and Offset son’s name and face has attracted lots of lovely messages from their fans across the world.

Cardi B & Offset's Blended family
Cardi B & Offset's Blended family Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Pulse Live Kenya

A post put up by Cardi B has over 3.8 million likes and over 87K comments- all gushing over Wave Set Cephus’s cuteness.

The Motorsport hit-maker also shared a series of photos of their blended family and fans love it.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family. I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work 🥰 🥺🙏🏽💕,” Cardi B captioned.

Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months
Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I will do a mass wedding - YouTuber Big Man Stevo opens up on marrying triplets

I will do a mass wedding - YouTuber Big Man Stevo opens up on marrying triplets

Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months

Cardi B & Offset reveal son's name and face for the first time after 7 months

Security guards sacked for dancing on duty start university abroad

Security guards sacked for dancing on duty start university abroad

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Gov't renews partnership with Eliud Kipchoge

Gov't renews partnership with Eliud Kipchoge

Last message Nakuru hairstylist sent before he passed away

Last message Nakuru hairstylist sent before he passed away

Met Gala 2022: Date, hosts and everything you need to know

Met Gala 2022: Date, hosts and everything you need to know

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

Singer Akothee opens up on battling depression days after turning 41

Singer Akothee opens up on battling depression days after turning 41

Trending

Sarah Kabu opens up on separation with Simon Kabu, his two baby Mamas [Video]

Sarah Kabu and Simon Kabu

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are engaged

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

How to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship [Credit - 1stNews]

Mulamwah disowns baby Keilah

Mulamwah and Carol Sonnie during a baby bump shoot before baby Keilah was born