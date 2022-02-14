Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships [Photos]

After all, everything is fodder for social media conversations, from what celebs ordered last night to their private errands.

Below, we spotlight couples whose preference for privacy is so strong, you probably didn’t even know they were married or who they were married to.

Dan “Churchill’ Ndambuki.

Comedian Churchill has been able to keep his marriage life so secret that his wife is only known by one name; Mwongeli.

Details about their wedding are very scanty but the two have three children. She attends some of the comedian’s events but due to her anonymity, she blends in with other attendees.

Churchill may be a household name but his wife has a very subtle character and even if she’s present at a public event, Mwongeli goes unnoticed because it is hard to spot her.

Monica Juma

Energy CS Monica Juma is married to Professor Peter Kagwanja who is known as an intellectual and expert on security and governance.

Kagwanja is the founding President and Chief Executive of the Africa Policy Institute (API) and was one of the founders of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU).

He was an emigre in South Africa between 2003 and 2008 and was in the team of experts that led to the creation of the African Union (AU) and its peace and security architecture.

Kagwanja also worked as a research associate with the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), working under Dr Willy Mutunga between 1996 to 2002.

Jackie Matubia

Popular actress Jackie Matubia confirmed being in a romantic relationship with her fellow actor Blessing Lungaho alias Madiba.

Matubia shared a video, introducing Lungaho as her baby daddy to be - after keeping it under wraps for some time.

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho

The two love birds are expecting a baby together. public with her pregnancy on January 5, 2022, but she had not revealed the father of her unborn baby.

At that particular time, Ms Matubia shared the good news via her social media pages and fans and celebrities could not help it but shower her with lovely messages.

Amos Wako

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, a former divorcee, has been married to Busia senator Amos Wako for almost two decades.

Wako met Mwilu in 1997 while both were working for Jubilee Insurance. The company was embroiled in a controversy at the time and opted to recruit the former attorney general.

The Busia senator’s first wife was named Flora Ngaira with whom they have two children.

George Magoha

Many people see Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Albert Omore Magoha as a no-nonsense man since he is rarely photographed smiling.

Barbara Odudu Essien Magoha, the professor's Nigerian wife, is not well known since she has remained out of the spotlight.

According to The Standard, they met at the University of Lagos, where they were both studying medicine, and married in 1982.

