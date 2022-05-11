Celestine Ndinda on why she will deliver her second born through C-section

In a recent interview, Ndinda divulged that she went through a lot of pain during her first delivery and she is not ready for the same experience when giving birth to her second born baby.

“One thing I’m sure about this time I am not going to feel pain. I want just to go straight to the theatre. This is something that I’m even saying this early. The first one I felt so much pain because it was an emergency C-section.

“Unfortunately, Tugi had a cord around his neck and we could not see it on the scan so after pushing and getting tired, for this one I have already decided that I don’t want to go through the same experience. That is the only thing I know and even the Doctor told me it’s too early to say that but I have decided.

“Apparently you can choose but some things we didn’t know but for this I don’t want to feel any pain," Celestine said in an interview with Eve Mungai.

During the Interview, Celetsine also explained that they never planned to announce their pregnancy during their show TTnT3 (Through Thick and Thin) but things just fell in place and it turned out to be a pleasant announcement.

“It was not part of it to be a surprise but funny thing it turned out to be a very good surprise. I see people saying best pregnancy announcement, that was not the case, there is no where we sat and decided let’s make it a pregnancy announcement. But since they were seeing it for the first time they took it as an announcement.

“I dint not see also that coming but I’m happy imetokea fity… but I’m surprised that you people were surprised that I’m pregnant,” Celestine Ndinda explained.

She further stated that they will not be sharing their pregnancy journey especially in the delivery room because that is not the type of content they are known for.

