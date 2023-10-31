Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two-year relationship
The thespians have apparently been dating since 2021; and now wedding bells are ringing!
According to People Magazine, multiple sources have confirmed that the couple recently got engaged. On October 28, 2023, the two stepped out together to attend Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, during which a stunning engagement ring was spotted on Kravitz's finger.
The two met on the set of Kravitz's movie Pussy Island during the casting process and bonded then and according to her, he became her guardian on set and was always looking out for her.
Back in 2022 during an interview with GQ's man of the year 2022 edition, she fawned over him, describing how wonderful a person Tatum had been to her and how much they got along in their relationship
She said, "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do, We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other. Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever —he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet."
The news of their engagement has brought a series of different reactions from social media users. The announcement raked up many "Huh?" moments from many as they were unaware that they were in a relationship to even begin with. While others were bummed that their favourite boy toy from way back was off the market. Irregardless, well wishes have rolled in for the happy couple.
