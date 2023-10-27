The sports category has moved to a new website.

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

Temi Iwalaiye

Trying to turn your best friend into your love interest? ChapGPT and I have some tips for you.

How to make your best friend fall in love with you [TheHopeLine]
So, grab your popcorn because we're about to embark on the rollercoaster of turning BFFs into something a bit more spicy. Disclaimer: results not guaranteed, side effects may include awkward silences and excessive use of heart emojis.

Throw out that "I'm just here to chill" look and embrace the fashionista within. Strut your stuff in outfits that scream, "I'm not just a friend; I'm a fashion icon." You can also dress more sexy and pay attention to how you smell. Bonus points if your new look includes a hat—because nothing says romance like a well-chosen hat.

The quickest way to anyone's heart is through their stomach. Impress your friends by constantly ordering food for them or making home-cooked meals.

Turn up the compliment game, but keep it subtle. Compliment their laugh, their smile, and if you're feeling adventurous, their choice of snacks. "Your taste in snacks is almost as exquisite as your taste in friends. Almost."

Casually initiate physical contact—just not in a creepy way. "Oops, did I just touch your hand while reaching for that snack? Silly me!" Subtle touches create a bridge from friendship to... something more touchy-feely.

Keep sending them funny videos until they fall in love with you. Share jokes, memes, or funny anecdotes. Laughter is the key to the heart, and a good punchline is the lockpick.

When the time is right, spill the beans. Express your feelings with the grace of a Shakespearean soliloquy or the awkward charm of a rom-com protagonist. Remember, confidence is attractive—awkwardness, endearing.

If all else fails, just cherish the awesome friendship you already have with them. And hey, who knows, maybe they've been concocting their secret plan to turn you into their swoon-worthy sidekick? Good luck, you love-struck legend!

Temi Iwalaiye
