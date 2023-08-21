The sports category has moved to a new website.

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls over Halle's pregnancy rumours

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

You would think trolls know by now that Chloe does not play about her sister!

Chloe Bailey has warned Tweebs against speaking on her sister Halle
Amid the rumours concerning Halle, calling her pregnant, the singer took a moment to caution people against speaking about her younger sister during her recent Instagram live session.

Chloe remarked, “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth, Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…”

When an unnamed person in the background piped up, saying “We don’t play about Halle. No,” the singer replied “Like, what the heck? Period.”

The buzz and speculations started on Twitter, from a video clip of the two sisters at Beyonce's Renaissance concert, where the Little Mermaid actress 'looked bloated than usual'.

Thus she became the center of a social media flurry over the weekend, with people claiming she was pregnant because she wore an oversized shirt dress. They went on to speculate that she’s hiding a growing baby bump.

People online always have a field day when it comes to commenting on what celebrities do and don't do, and the Bailey sisters aren't exempt. So much so that Halle herself once spoke up, condemning online bullying and reminding people that celebrities are also human beings.

"I'm gonna say this once. I won't stand for bullying of any kind on this app of anyone...and especially of those who I love with my whole heart. I think sometimes people forget that even though we live public lives...we are human and have souls," she said.

At the time of this report, she has not spoken regarding the pregnancy speculations.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

