Joyce Omondi pens heartwarming message to husband Waihiga Mwaura on birthday

Through her Instagram page, Joyce described Waihiga as a man meant for her saying that she is blessed to share life with him.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams and the love of my life, #theoneHekeptforme @waihigamwaura ❤️❤️❤️I am so incredibly, blessed to share life with you. Thank you for who you are and all you do. You truly are a gift worthy of celebration every day. So here's to many more years filled with joy, love, grace and every good thing from above!” Ms.Omondi wrote.

The couple met while they both worked for the S.K Macharia-owned TV station.

Waihiga was at the time working as a Sports News anchor while Joyce worked as the host of the Sunday morning gospel show Rauka alongside Njugush Waiguru of the K-Krew entertainment group.

Ms Omondi later quit the station and went abroad for studies, before she returned and they got married in an invites-only wedding in Naivasha, in 2016.

She however made a return back to the station 8 years later after the exit of Kambua. Before re-joining the media house, Ms. Omondi worked with Switch TV where she hosted the mid-morning show Full Circle.

On December 31, the former Switch TV host, confessed that her 2021 was full of tears and brokenness. She lost her father in June, 2021.