RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Joyce Omondi pens heartwarming message to husband Waihiga Mwaura on birthday

Authors:

Amos Robi

You truly are a gift worthy of celebration every day - Joyce Omondi to husband Waihiga Mwaura

Joyce Omondi’s reaction as Hubbby makes debut on Citizen TV’s News Night
Joyce Omondi’s reaction as Hubbby makes debut on Citizen TV’s News Night

Gospel singer and Citizen TV presenter Joyce Omondi has penned a heartwarming message to her husband and Waihiga Mwaura as he celebrates his birthday.

Recommended articles

Through her Instagram page, Joyce described Waihiga as a man meant for her saying that she is blessed to share life with him.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams and the love of my life, #theoneHekeptforme @waihigamwaura ❤️❤️❤️I am so incredibly, blessed to share life with you. Thank you for who you are and all you do. You truly are a gift worthy of celebration every day. So here's to many more years filled with joy, love, grace and every good thing from above!” Ms.Omondi wrote.

Joyce Omondi and hubby Waihiga Mwaura
Joyce Omondi and hubby Waihiga Mwaura Joyce Omondi’s reaction as Hubbby makes debut on Citizen TV’s News Night Pulse Live Kenya

The couple met while they both worked for the S.K Macharia-owned TV station.

Waihiga was at the time working as a Sports News anchor while Joyce worked as the host of the Sunday morning gospel show Rauka alongside Njugush Waiguru of the K-Krew entertainment group.

Ms Omondi later quit the station and went abroad for studies, before she returned and they got married in an invites-only wedding in Naivasha, in 2016.

She however made a return back to the station 8 years later after the exit of Kambua. Before re-joining the media house, Ms. Omondi worked with Switch TV where she hosted the mid-morning show Full Circle.

Celebrity couple Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi
Celebrity couple Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

On December 31, the former Switch TV host, confessed that her 2021 was full of tears and brokenness. She lost her father in June, 2021.

“To be honest, I spent most of 2021 in tears and brokenness. But as the year comes to an end, my heart is filled with gratitude because I know that I'm standing here only because of God's grace 💯.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joyce Omondi pens heartwarming message to husband Waihiga Mwaura on birthday

Joyce Omondi pens heartwarming message to husband Waihiga Mwaura on birthday

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lung'aho welcome their 1st child together

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lung'aho welcome their 1st child together

Report uncovers high number of Kenyan children suffering mental illness

Report uncovers high number of Kenyan children suffering mental illness

Simon Kabu celebrates grownup daughter in her 20s during birthday [Photo]

Simon Kabu celebrates grownup daughter in her 20s during birthday [Photo]

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa is pregnant after welcoming twins almost a year ago

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa is pregnant after welcoming twins almost a year ago

Evelyn Wanjiru opens up on nearly losing pregnancy after years of waiting

Evelyn Wanjiru opens up on nearly losing pregnancy after years of waiting

Lulu reveals that Kanze hatched idea of anchoring news with hubby Rashid

Lulu reveals that Kanze hatched idea of anchoring news with hubby Rashid

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Staff surprise CJ Koome for her birthday [Videos & Photos]

Staff surprise CJ Koome for her birthday [Videos & Photos]

Trending

Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number 3

Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number three

'Leave my wife alone' - 2Face Idibia appeals to wife's critics

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa is pregnant after welcoming twins almost a year ago

American actor Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa [Instagram/Abby De La Rosa]

6 signs that you are not ready to get married

Signs you are not ready for marriage(Ebony Magazine)