Citizen TV's DJ Gee Gee & wife expecting baby number 2 [Video]

The couple welcomed their first child in August 2019

Citizen TV presenter and gospel DJ Gee Gee and his wife Jasmine Macharia have announced that they are expecting baby number two into their family.

The couple made the announcement while on a vacation at the Kenyan coast, with Jasmine surprising her hubby with the pregnancy news - something that left him speechless for a few seconds.

“Was so glad to finally surprise him this time with this news. How I kept this to myself for a full day and trip to Malindi is beyond me, but I knew I wanted to surprise him on the first day of our holiday.

“Never think that having kids is just sex. It’s not a given. It’s all GOD!!! Children a gift from above. We wanted this for months and kept getting negative results then God made a way in His perfect timing. To those in waiting, I pray that you may testify of His faithfulness in this season. God hears. God answers,” narrated Jasmine Macharia.

In a separate post, Ms Macharia wrote; “God is faithful! God answers. Baby no. 2 loading” attracting lots of congratulatory messages from her followers.

DJ Gee Gee and his wife welcomed their first baby back in August 2019. At that particular time, the love birds disclosed that they had named their son Uriah, a name that means Yahweh is my light.

The TV presenter went on to say that he has nothing but love and respect for wife who was strong during the pregnancy process.

“Jasmine Macharia I have nothing but love and respect for you. Labor pains are no joke but you A’cd it. Love you babes,” shared Gee Gee.

READ: DJ Gee Gee's wife narrates the strange things that rocked her wedding day

“Introducing the most perfect boy ever. Uriah Macharia. Born last night at 11:03 pm. 3.3 kg of pure awesomeness. We are so thrilled to be your parents,” said Jasmine.

“So in awe of my little boy. So in awe of what our bodies can do. So in awe of Jesus! Thankful. Just thankful,” she added.

