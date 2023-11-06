Citizen TV's Gudah Man proposes to girlfriend on 10 over 10 set [Video]

Gudah Man went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, adding a touch of love to the already lively atmosphere of the popular entertainment show.

Stacey Atieno, also a media personality with a background at NRG radio and her own podcast, couldn't hold back her emotions as she said a resounding "yes" to the proposal.

The set was filled with joy as the couple embraced in a heartfelt hug, sealing the moment with love and commitment.

Gudah Man took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a video of the proposal with the caption: "Love is a beautiful thing ❤️❤️ To infinity."

Stacey Atieno also expressed her joy on social media, declaring herself as "Mrs. Guda♥️💍."

The couple's happiness was further celebrated by Gudah Man's co-host, Azeezah, who took to social media to congratulate the newly engaged pair: "Congratulations my people 😍❤️."

Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with messages of congratulations to the couple.

The couple joins a list of Kenyan celebrities who have taken their relationship to the next level in 2023.

Lynne & Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Lynne got engaged on February 14, 2023, as announced by Lynne on her Instagram account.

Lynne is a 21-year-old model who started doing influencer work at the age of 19.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ciru Muriuki & Charles Ouda

Former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki announced her engagement to actor Charles Ouda on her Instagram page on September 16

The couple has also started a podcast called 'The Undiscovered Podcast' which explores art, culture, and music while engaging in meaningful conversations about life.

Ciru Muriuki and Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

Charles Ouda is a well-known actor, film director, scriptwriter, and events manager who has won several prestigious awards.

Carolina Carlz

YouTuber Carolina Carlz got engaged to her long-time Canadian boyfriend during her vacation in Canada in January.

She said yes to his proposal in the Light House Park in Vancouver, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Media Personality Carolina Carlz Pulse Live Kenya

Carolina expressed her joy in the journey her relationship had taken and noted that relationships are different and couples can curate theirs as they wish.

She is anticipating two weddings, one in Canada and another in Kenya.

Oliver Mathenge

Oliver Mathenge, the NTV Managing Editor in charge of Audiences and Engagement, recently proposed to his girlfriend during a safari getaway at Tsavo National Park in June.

Mathenge expressed his joy and gratitude as he broke the news of their engagement.

NTV Managing Editor Oliver Mathenge during a safari to Tsavo National Park Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist and his fiancée, whose name is withheld for privacy, had travelled for a safari where he popped the question and she gave a resounding Yes!

Natalie Tewa & Francis Mbugua

Content creator Natalie Tewa got engaged to her Amsterdam-based lover, Francis Mbugua Mugane, on February 11, 2023, in Nairobi.

Mbugua proposed to Tewa with a glittering diamond ring during a date with friends, and Tewa accepted the proposal.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple had been dating for a while and had kept their relationship under wraps until the engagement. Mbugua is also a content creator based in Amsterdam

Hassan Mugambi & Mwanaidy Shishi

Citizen TV's investigative reporter, Hassan Mugambi, officially engaged businesswoman Mwanaidy Shishi in May 2023.

The engagement was made public when Mwanaidy shared a video on social media displaying her engagement ring.

The couple later held their wedding ceremony in June.

Unknown to many, Mwanaidy is an entrepreneur, and she owns Swahili restaurants that have attracted top artists like Eddy Kenzo to enjoy the Swahili delicacies.

Pulse Live Kenya