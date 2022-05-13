RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Comedian Kartelo celebrates daughter as she turns 2 [photos]

Having you into my life, has been one of my greatest joy - Kartelo's baby mama wrote

Kenyan comedian Nick Chege aka Kartelo is out here celebrating his daughter who just turned 2-years-old.

In a post on his official Instagram handle, Kartelo confessed that the past two years have been the most meaningful part of his life.

“In two years with you has been the most meaningful part of my life. Happy 2nd Intal ❤️,” Reads Kartelo’s message to his daughter.

On the other hand, Kartelo’s baby mama Fahima Nassir also jot down a beautiful message to their daughter – gushing over her with lovely words.

“Having you into my life. Has been one of my greatest joy. At first was in fear ;Of how I could raise you yet I know nothing about motherhood I was very Young. See you now😍

“Dear baby. You came as a precious gift. A gift I could never imagine loosing you have added all the happiness and joy to our life. I was happy for being a mom. You have been the best daughter. Anyone could hope for. You are no doubt the best thing. That has happened to me I will be here for anything and everything that you need,” says her post in part.

She added that; “I hope you grow to be smart wise en tough. You are a miracle whenever I need a miracle I look into your eyes and realize I had also created One. I know you are too young to read this But, I know you will remember…I love you baby ❤️. Thanks for making me a mom❤️ Happy birthday ❤️,”.

Kartelo first introduced his daughter and girlfriend to the world back in June 2021.

“Imagine playing chess with 2 queens 😎 ii ndio mbogi hunipea life, mbogi yenye hufanya nisicheze blind. Acha leo niappreciate First lady wa kimonyoski Fahima Nassir,” he posted.

