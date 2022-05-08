RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Comedian Njugush pens heartwarming message to wife on mother's day

Authors:

Amos Robi

Comedian Njugush and wife Celestine Ndinda
Comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has penned a heart-warming message to his wife Celestine Ndinda also known as Wakavinye as the world celebrates World’s mother’s day.

In an Instagram post, Njugush praised his wife was doing a good job taking care of his him and their son adding that the latter had even said he was lucky to have a good mum.

“Special Mother’s Day WaTugi. You take care of all of us without complaining. A lot on your shoulders but you don't complain. We are really blessed to have you of great heart. Tugi knows he has the best Mom, juzi he said nilimchagulia Mum mpoa. I'm glad it's you,” Njugush post read in part.

Comedian Njugush, Wakavinye and their son Tugi
Njugush said a mother’s job be well judged by the firstborn’s outcome, he further expressed his gratitude to his wife who has been supportive as they undertook their Through Thick and Thin Series adding that he would not want it any other way.

“If you ever doubt you are doing a good job please look at your 1st born, that's some proper job done. Siamini we are this far. Shukran for being super supportive through Thick and Thin. Thank you for purely loving my mother means the world, thanks for cultivating love n life. We love you Mama T². More Grace n favor, more life and laughter,” Njugush wrote.

The couple who are expecting their second child recently held their Through Thick and Thin show where they made the big reveal, fans were surprised when Celestine Ndinda showed up on stage with a baby bump well accentuated by a red dress.

Comedian Njugush with wife Celestine Ndinda Kimani and their son Tugi during the filming of Through Thick & Thin Season 3
Their first child as Tugi is already a YouTube star

Their first child as Tugi is already a star at a young age owing to his YouTube channel with massive followers and modelling opportunities on his parents' online clothing store.

On Njugush’s YouTube channel, Celestine run a series titled Cele’s Pregnancy where she revealed details of her first experience in pregnancy.

She revealed that they conceived Tugi while on a sponsored vacation in Mombasa.

Tugi
“I had given myself one year before getting my first child. We were not working and had just started doing online comedy and it had not picked up. So we got married in 2016 December and in January we were just trying various things to get money. In June God opened a way for us and we got our first deal with Bountiful Safaris,” she recounted.

Wakavinye explained that she was disappointed when she found out she was pregnant considering they had just been married for 4 months.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

