Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

The Churchill show comedian made this known to the public through his social media pages, with a revelation that they have named their bundle of joy baby Renee.

“Welcome home baby Renee,” Hamo captioned a photo of his newborn baby.

The funnyman’s first wife is not a social media person and she has always lived a very private life as little is known about her.

The news of Hamo welcoming a new member into his family caused confusion with a section of his fans congratulating his baby mama and comedian Jemutai.

The overwhelming messages forced the comedian to clear that air, stating that she is not the one who had given birthday – but went on to thank the fans on behalf of Professor Hamo.

“Sio Mimi aki. Anyway thanks for the congratulations,” Jemutai shared.

The news about Professor Hamo’s first wife came to the limelight in May 2021 during his public fallout with his baby mama and fellow comedian Jemutai.

At that particular time, Hamo was forced to apologize to his wife, Jemutai and kids, stating that he is working towards to being a responsible person, dad, husband and man.

"A lot happened, so much was said, both positive and negative in the same breath. If an apology is to be made then it should be soul searched, true, and from deep down. Apologies are made when someone realizes and owns up to their mistakes.

"I had to go back to family and make good with them otherwise all this would have been a facade. We are patching up things, not there yet but headed there by His grace," he said in part.