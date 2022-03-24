Comedian YY & Marya unveil daughter’s face for the 1st time after 3 months [Photos]

The former Churchill show comedian used his Instagram page to celebrate baby Circe – with a revelation that she was born on December 23rd, 2021.

“Dec 23rd 2021….same date as Today at 5.50pm, Baby Circe Gaona was born at @rfh_healthcare …The daughter to a King…Never been so proud❤️…she’s one in 7million…To God be the Glory… Do you think I will make my acceptance speech for the photo credits?😜…Your guess is as good as mine 📸 me and me alone. @officialmarya_1 ❤️❤️❤️❤,” shared YY.

Comedian YY unveils daughter’s face for the first time after 3 months [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Marya also jot down a beautiful message while introducing her daughter to the public for the first time.

“There are prices to be paid regarding every choice in life...However, on this choice of being a mother, I got paid by God👌...I earned dearly!. There's no salary that will ever beat the one from God....circe gaona You are from God therefore, you are unbeatable❤❤,” Marya wrote. Wrote

Comedian YY first talked about welcoming a newborn into his family back in January 2022.

“The mother to the daughter of a King❤... stronger than a Moissanite...I would have played you a song but you holding my guitar in your hand...I can't tell you enough how much I honour your selflessness...Thank you for pushing....I want you to choose a destination you would love to visit..na isikuwe nje ya Nairobi please ni January🤪🙏 @officialmarya_1,” shared comedian YY.

The two (YY and Marya) have been dating low-key, with only a few people aware of their relationship that had been kept away from the public.

