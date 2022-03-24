Kenyan Comedian Oliver Otieno popularly known as YY the comedian and his girlfriend Marya have for the first time unveiled the face of their daughter Circe Gaona, three months after she was born.
Comedian YY & Marya unveil daughter’s face for the 1st time after 3 months [Photos]
Baby Circe Gaona is so adorable
The former Churchill show comedian used his Instagram page to celebrate baby Circe – with a revelation that she was born on December 23rd, 2021.
“Dec 23rd 2021….same date as Today at 5.50pm, Baby Circe Gaona was born at @rfh_healthcare …The daughter to a King…Never been so proud❤️…she’s one in 7million…To God be the Glory… Do you think I will make my acceptance speech for the photo credits?😜…Your guess is as good as mine 📸 me and me alone. @officialmarya_1 ❤️❤️❤️❤,” shared YY.
Marya also jot down a beautiful message while introducing her daughter to the public for the first time.
“There are prices to be paid regarding every choice in life...However, on this choice of being a mother, I got paid by God👌...I earned dearly!. There's no salary that will ever beat the one from God....circe gaona You are from God therefore, you are unbeatable❤❤,” Marya wrote. Wrote
Comedian YY first talked about welcoming a newborn into his family back in January 2022.
“The mother to the daughter of a King❤... stronger than a Moissanite...I would have played you a song but you holding my guitar in your hand...I can't tell you enough how much I honour your selflessness...Thank you for pushing....I want you to choose a destination you would love to visit..na isikuwe nje ya Nairobi please ni January🤪🙏 @officialmarya_1,” shared comedian YY.
The two (YY and Marya) have been dating low-key, with only a few people aware of their relationship that had been kept away from the public.
davidbabu “Congratulations are in order brotherman 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”
starchebet “Congratulations Oliver👏”
felixomondi__ “Congrats bro🙌kazi safi😎”
jackybproducer “She i very cute... ❤️❤️🙌”
kileraiisaiah “Welcome to the world queen 👑 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”
venessa_betty “Congratulations👏. She is the lighter version on Bridget yani copy and paste”
eenbrown “Hii itabidi utumane voice note. How do we pronounce Circe Gaona".
